Noelle's Gift to Children

Noelle's Gift to Children

About this event

Volunteer Winter Fun Day 2025

720 Elm Ave

Sarnia, ON N7T 4H3, Canada

Front Door Greeters
Free

Hand out candy canes and direct guests.
11:30am - 3:00pm

Santa Room
Free

11:30am - 3:00pm

Craft Tables - Christmas Tree
Free

Christmas tree crafts.
11:30am - 3:00pm

Craft Tables - Pine Cones
Free

Pine cones crafts.
11:30am - 3:00pm

Craft Tables - Candy Snowman
Free

Candy Snowman
11:30am - 3:00pm

Craft Tables - Rocky the Snake
Free

Help kids paint rocks for Rocky the Snake.
11:30am - 3:00pm

Set up and Tear Down
Free

Setup and clean up for the duration of the event.
10:00am - 3:00pm

Swag Table
Free

Hand out swag.

11:30am - 3:00pm

Food Table - Popcorn and Hot Chocolate Prep
Free

Make popcorn and hot chocolate before guest arrival.
10:00am - 3:00pm

Food Table - Serve
Free

Serve pizza, donuts, cookies, popcorn, hot chocolate and water


11:30am - 3:00pm

Volunteer Float
Free

Extra volunteer covering various jobs in case of absences.
11:30am - 3:00pm

Child Find Moose Lodge
Free

Moose Lodge volunteers only

