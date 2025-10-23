Volunteer Winter Fun Day 2025

About this event
Hand out candy canes and direct guests.
11:30am - 3:00pm
11:30am - 3:00pm
Christmas tree crafts.
11:30am - 3:00pm
Pine cones crafts.
11:30am - 3:00pm
Candy Snowman
11:30am - 3:00pm
Help kids paint rocks for Rocky the Snake.
11:30am - 3:00pm
Setup and clean up for the duration of the event.
10:00am - 3:00pm
Hand out swag.
11:30am - 3:00pm
Make popcorn and hot chocolate before guest arrival.
10:00am - 3:00pm
Serve pizza, donuts, cookies, popcorn, hot chocolate and water
11:30am - 3:00pm
Extra volunteer covering various jobs in case of absences.
11:30am - 3:00pm
Moose Lodge volunteers only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!