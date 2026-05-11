Volunteering Summer Event

Color Fest is coming to Riverfront Park and we need strong, reliable hands to help us make it happen! 💪

Join our setup and wrap-up crews and be part of the team that brings Color Fest to life — and closes it out beautifully at the end of the night. It's hands-on, active, and genuinely impactful work. 🌟

📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Moncton

📅 Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026





🛠️ Setup Crew

You're the team that makes Color Fest possible before the first guest even arrives!

⛺ Meet at Riverfront Park at 11:00 AM sharp

📦 Load up and transport our tents, equipment, and decorations

🏗️ Set up the site and get everything event-ready

⚠️ This is a physically demanding shift — heavy lifting is required.

📌 Please arrive on time — setup runs on a tight schedule!



Contact person:

Manish Kumar

Community Program Coordinator

Mobile: (506) 953-3780

