Volunteering Summer Event

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About this event
Color Fest is coming to Riverfront Park and we need strong, reliable hands to help us make it happen! 💪
Join our setup and wrap-up crews and be part of the team that brings Color Fest to life — and closes it out beautifully at the end of the night. It's hands-on, active, and genuinely impactful work. 🌟
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Moncton
📅 Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026
🛠️ Setup Crew
You're the team that makes Color Fest possible before the first guest even arrives!
⛺ Meet at Riverfront Park at 11:00 AM sharp
📦 Load up and transport our tents, equipment, and decorations
🏗️ Set up the site and get everything event-ready
⚠️ This is a physically demanding shift — heavy lifting is required.
📌 Please arrive on time — setup runs on a tight schedule!
Contact person:
Manish Kumar
Community Program Coordinator
Mobile: (506) 953-3780
Color Fest is coming to Riverfront Park and we need strong, reliable hands to help us make it happen! 💪
Join our setup and wrap-up crews and be part of the team that brings Color Fest to life — and closes it out beautifully at the end of the night. It's hands-on, active, and genuinely impactful work. 🌟
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Moncton
📅 Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026
🧹 Wrap-Up Crew
The unsung heroes of the night — the ones who make sure we leave Riverfront Park just as beautiful as we found it!
🌙 Meet at Riverfront Park at 9:00 PM
⛺ Take down tents and pack up all equipment
🧺 Clean the site and wrap everything up
⚠️ This is a physically demanding shift — heavy lifting is required.
📌 Please note this is a late shift — finish time depends on the pace of the crew. We appreciate your flexibility!
Contact person:
Manish Kumar
Community Program Coordinator
Mobile: (506) 953-3780
Moncton Cares is looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help at our booth at two of Greater Moncton's most exciting summer events.
📅 Sparkfest – June 27
📅 Canada Day – July 1
📍 Riverfront Park
What you'll be doing:
Chat with the community, share information about our activities, run a lucky spinning wheels for participants. No experience needed, just a warm smile and a willingness to connect! 😊
(early shift and late shift help with setting up and wrap up)
Moncton Cares is looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help at our booth at two of Greater Moncton's most exciting summer events.
📅 Sparkfest – June 27
📅 Canada Day – July 1
📍 Riverfront Park
What you'll be doing:
Chat with the community, share information about our activities, run a lucky spinning wheels for participants. No experience needed, just a warm smile and a willingness to connect! 😊
(early shift and late shift help with setting up and wrap up)
Moncton Cares is looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help at our booth at two of Greater Moncton's most exciting summer events.
📅 Sparkfest – June 27
📅 Canada Day – July 1
📍 Riverfront Park
What you'll be doing:
Chat with the community, share information about our activities, run a lucky spinning wheels for participants. No experience needed, just a warm smile and a willingness to connect! 😊
(early shift and late shift help with setting up and wrap up)
<FRENCH / BILINGUAL ONLY>
Célébrons ensemble la diversité qui fait la fierté de notre communauté! Moncton Cares est à la recherche de bénévoles chaleureux et enthousiastes pour nous représenter lors de la Journée canadienne du multiculturalisme à Dieppe
📅 27 juin 2026
📍 Place 1604, Dieppe
Event: https://www.dieppe.ca/multiculturalisme
Votre rôle :
Accueillir les visiteurs, promouvoir les activités de Moncton Cares et contribuer à créer une atmosphère chaleureuse et inclusive. Notre équipe sera sur place pour vous guider. Pas d'expérience requise — juste votre bonne humeur et votre amour de la diversité! 😊
Compétences souhaitées :
Francais/Bilinguisme (français/anglais), ponctualité et présence amicale.
✨ Venez vivre une soirée colorée, festive et riche en découvertes culturelles!
Canada Day at the riverfront is one of the biggest days of the year in Greater Moncton — and we want you to be part of it! Moncton Cares is looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help us connect with the community at our booth during this incredible free event.
📅 July 1, 2026
📍 Riverfront Park, 110 Assomption Blvd., Moncton
⏰ Shift 1: 9:00 AM - 13:30 PM
What you'll be doing:
Engage with attendees, share information about Moncton Cares' programs — including our Caring Meals, Language Courses, and Wellness Program — and help make our booth a welcoming stop for the thousands of people enjoying the day. Our staff will be right there with you :)
* Morning shift helps with set up and afternoon shift helps with wrap-up.
What's happening around you:
Live music featuring Half Moon Run, Les Hay Babies, Lisa LeBlanc and more, family activities, an Artisan Village, food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks finale to close out the night. 🎆
Skill requirements:
Friendly, punctual, and comfortable talking to people. Bilingualism (French/English) is a bonus!
Canada Day at the riverfront is one of the biggest days of the year in Greater Moncton — and we want you to be part of it! Moncton Cares is looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help us connect with the community at our booth during this incredible free event.
📅 July 1, 2026
📍 Riverfront Park, 110 Assomption Blvd., Moncton
⏰ Shift 1: 9:00 AM - 13:30 PM
What you'll be doing:
Engage with attendees, share information about Moncton Cares' programs — including our Caring Meals, Language Courses, and Wellness Program — and help make our booth a welcoming stop for the thousands of people enjoying the day. Our staff will be right there with you :)
* Morning shift helps with set up and afternoon shift helps with wrap-up.
What's happening around you:
Live music featuring Half Moon Run, Les Hay Babies, Lisa LeBlanc and more, family activities, an Artisan Village, food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks finale to close out the night. 🎆
Skill requirements:
Friendly, punctual, and comfortable talking to people. Bilingualism (French/English) is a bonus!
<please read the description>
🍁 Volunteer – Canada Day Celebrations | Riverview | Moncton Cares
One of the most beloved Canada Day celebrations in the region — and Moncton Cares is right in the middle of it! We are looking for reliable, energetic volunteers to join our team at Caseley Park for a full day of community, culture, and fun.
📅 July 1, 2026
📍 Caseley Park, 5 Fatima Drive, Riverview (across from Town Hall)
🎆 Rain Location: Byron Dobson Arena
Please arrange your transportation to the site
🌅 Morning Team | 10:00 AM – 14:30 PM
Tent setup, food service, fundraising support, and sharing information about Moncton Cares' programs with attendees. Your morning sets the tone for the whole day — please plan to arrive by 10:45 AM sharp so we are ready to go before the crowds arrive!
☀️ Afternoon Team | 14:00 - 18:30 PM
Food service, fundraising support, information sharing, and wrapping everything up at the end of the day. A great shift to soak in the festivities — please arrive by 1:15 PM so the handover goes smoothly!
Skill requirements:
Punctual, friendly, and a team player. Bilingualism is a bonus but not required.
📞 Contact person:
Manish Kumar \ 📱 (506) 953-3780
<please read the description>
🍁 Volunteer – Canada Day Celebrations | Riverview | Moncton Cares
One of the most beloved Canada Day celebrations in the region — and Moncton Cares is right in the middle of it! We are looking for reliable, energetic volunteers to join our team at Caseley Park for a full day of community, culture, and fun.
📅 July 1, 2026
📍 Caseley Park, 5 Fatima Drive, Riverview (across from Town Hall)
🎆 Rain Location: Byron Dobson Arena
Please arrange your transportation to the site
🌅 Morning Team | 10:00 AM – 14:30 PM
Tent setup, food service, fundraising support, and sharing information about Moncton Cares' programs with attendees. Your morning sets the tone for the whole day — please plan to arrive by 10:45 AM sharp so we are ready to go before the crowds arrive!
☀️ Afternoon Team | 14:00 - 18:30 PM
Food service, fundraising support, information sharing, and wrapping everything up at the end of the day. A great shift to soak in the festivities — please arrive by 1:15 PM so the handover goes smoothly!
Skill requirements:
Punctual, friendly, and a team player. Bilingualism is a bonus but not required.
📞 Contact person:
Manish Kumar \ 📱 (506) 953-3780
🎓✨ Volunteer with Moncton Cares – Language Course Graduation Ceremony 2026!
Moncton Cares is hosting our Language Course Graduation Ceremony — a meaningful evening honouring 129 students from 25 countries who have completed their English, French, and Spanish courses. We need warm, enthusiastic volunteers to help make this night truly special.
📍 Location: Moncton Cares, 607 St George Blvd
📅 Date: July 3, 2026
⏰ Shift hours: 5:30 to 7:30
Roles
🪑 Help arrange the venue before guests arrive and ensure everything is ready
👋 Greet students, families, and special guests and guide them throughout the evening
📸 Capture the highlights of the ceremony — camera or phone, all are welcome!
🧘♀️💃 Volunteer with Moncton Cares — Wellness in the Park!
We're looking for warm, friendly volunteers to help make each evening run smoothly and feel welcoming for every participant who comes through. ✨
Moncton Cares, in partnership with the City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton, is bringing free and accessible wellness activities to Centennial Park — Zumba, dancing, and yoga for everyone, on a pay-what-you-can basis. 💚 No barriers, no judgment — just movement, community, and good vibes!
📅 Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
📍 Location: Centennial Park, Moncton
⏰ Schedule: 🕕 5:30 PM — 8:30 PM
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Centennial Park.
Here's what you'll be doing as part of our team: 🙌
☕ Help with the sale of beverages and light refreshments
🙏 Collect donations from participants
🛠️ Assist with event setup at the start and wrap-up at the end
🤝 Provide general support during the evening as needed
You'll be part of a small, friendly team — so your presence genuinely makes a difference! 💛
We're looking for volunteers who are:
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive by 5:15 PM so we're ready before guests arrive 😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be interacting with community members of all ages and backgrounds
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — no special skills needed, just a welcoming attitude
💪 Willing to help with light set-up and wrap-up —
No prior experience required — just bring your energy and your smile! 🌟
📩 Questions? Reach out anytime: Manish Kumar Community Program Coordinator, Moncton Cares 📱 (506) 953-3780
🧘♀️💃 Volunteer with Moncton Cares — Wellness in the Park!
We're looking for warm, friendly volunteers to help make each evening run smoothly and feel welcoming for every participant who comes through. ✨
Moncton Cares, in partnership with the City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton, is bringing free and accessible wellness activities to Centennial Park — Zumba, dancing, and yoga for everyone, on a pay-what-you-can basis. 💚 No barriers, no judgment — just movement, community, and good vibes!
📅 Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
📍 Location: Centennial Park, Moncton
⏰ Schedule: 🕕 5:30 PM — 8:30 PM
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Centennial Park.
Here's what you'll be doing as part of our team: 🙌
☕ Help with the sale of beverages and light refreshments
🙏 Collect donations from participants
🛠️ Assist with event setup at the start and wrap-up at the end
🤝 Provide general support during the evening as needed
You'll be part of a small, friendly team — so your presence genuinely makes a difference! 💛
We're looking for volunteers who are:
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive by 5:15 PM so we're ready before guests arrive 😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be interacting with community members of all ages and backgrounds
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — no special skills needed, just a welcoming attitude
💪 Willing to help with light set-up and wrap-up —
No prior experience required — just bring your energy and your smile! 🌟
📩 Questions? Reach out anytime: Manish Kumar Community Program Coordinator, Moncton Cares 📱 (506) 953-3780
🧘♀️💃 Volunteer with Moncton Cares — Wellness in the Park!
We're looking for warm, friendly volunteers to help make each evening run smoothly and feel welcoming for every participant who comes through. ✨
Moncton Cares, in partnership with the City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton, is bringing free and accessible wellness activities to Centennial Park — Zumba, dancing, and yoga for everyone, on a pay-what-you-can basis. 💚 No barriers, no judgment — just movement, community, and good vibes!
📅 Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
📍 Location: Centennial Park, Moncton
⏰ Schedule: 🕕 5:30 PM — 8:30 PM
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Centennial Park.
Here's what you'll be doing as part of our team: 🙌
☕ Help with the sale of beverages and light refreshments
🙏 Collect donations from participants
🛠️ Assist with event setup at the start and wrap-up at the end
🤝 Provide general support during the evening as needed
You'll be part of a small, friendly team — so your presence genuinely makes a difference! 💛
We're looking for volunteers who are:
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive by 5:15 PM so we're ready before guests arrive 😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be interacting with community members of all ages and backgrounds
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — no special skills needed, just a welcoming attitude
💪 Willing to help with light set-up and wrap-up —
No prior experience required — just bring your energy and your smile! 🌟
📩 Questions? Reach out anytime: Manish Kumar Community Program Coordinator, Moncton Cares 📱 (506) 953-3780
🧘♀️💃 Volunteer with Moncton Cares — Wellness in the Park!
We're looking for warm, friendly volunteers to help make each evening run smoothly and feel welcoming for every participant who comes through. ✨
Moncton Cares, in partnership with the City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton, is bringing free and accessible wellness activities to Centennial Park — Zumba, dancing, and yoga for everyone, on a pay-what-you-can basis. 💚 No barriers, no judgment — just movement, community, and good vibes!
📅 Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
📍 Location: Centennial Park, Moncton
⏰ Schedule: 🕕 5:30 PM — 8:30 PM
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Centennial Park.
Here's what you'll be doing as part of our team: 🙌
☕ Help with the sale of beverages and light refreshments
🙏 Collect donations from participants
🛠️ Assist with event setup at the start and wrap-up at the end
🤝 Provide general support during the evening as needed
You'll be part of a small, friendly team — so your presence genuinely makes a difference! 💛
We're looking for volunteers who are:
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive by 5:15 PM so we're ready before guests arrive 😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be interacting with community members of all ages and backgrounds
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — no special skills needed, just a welcoming attitude
💪 Willing to help with light set-up and wrap-up —
No prior experience required — just bring your energy and your smile! 🌟
📩 Questions? Reach out anytime: Manish Kumar Community Program Coordinator, Moncton Cares 📱 (506) 953-3780
🍖🔥 Volunteer with Moncton Cares at RibFest Moncton 2026!
<Please read description carefully>
Baby backs are back — and so are we! 🎉
RibFest Moncton is one of the biggest community celebrations in Greater Moncton, drawing over 20,000 rib fans to Riverfront Park over four fun-filled days! 🎶🥩
Moncton Cares will be on site as a partner, and we need enthusiastic volunteers to make our presence shine. Whether you're welcoming guests, supporting food service, or helping with setup and cleanup — your helping hands make a real difference! 💚
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Assomption Blvd., Downtown Moncton
⏰ Volunteer shift hours: 18/6: Shift 1: 11:00 - 15:30
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Riverfront Park.
Roles
👋 Guest Welcoming · 🍽️ Food Service · 🛠️ Setup support 🤝 General support
Requirements
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive 15 minutes before your shift starts
😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be meeting people from all walks of life
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — a warm smile is your greatest tool
🌍 Enthusiastic about community — that's truly all you need!
No prior experience required. Detailed shift times will be confirmed directly with registered volunteers before the event.
🍖🔥 Volunteer with Moncton Cares at RibFest Moncton 2026!
<Please read description carefully>
Baby backs are back — and so are we! 🎉
RibFest Moncton is one of the biggest community celebrations in Greater Moncton, drawing over 20,000 rib fans to Riverfront Park over four fun-filled days! 🎶🥩
Moncton Cares will be on site as a partner, and we need enthusiastic volunteers to make our presence shine. Whether you're welcoming guests, supporting food service, or helping with setup and cleanup — your helping hands make a real difference! 💚
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Assomption Blvd., Downtown Moncton
⏰ Volunteer shift hours: 18/6: Shift 2: 14:30 - 19:00
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Riverfront Park.
Roles
👋 Guest Welcoming · 🍽️ Food Service · 🛠️ Setup support 🤝 General support
Requirements
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive 15 minutes before your shift starts
😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be meeting people from all walks of life
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — a warm smile is your greatest tool
🌍 Enthusiastic about community — that's truly all you need!
No prior experience required. Detailed shift times will be confirmed directly with registered volunteers before the event.
🍖🔥 Volunteer with Moncton Cares at RibFest Moncton 2026!
<Please read description carefully>
Baby backs are back — and so are we! 🎉
RibFest Moncton is one of the biggest community celebrations in Greater Moncton, drawing over 20,000 rib fans to Riverfront Park over four fun-filled days! 🎶🥩
Moncton Cares will be on site as a partner, and we need enthusiastic volunteers to make our presence shine. Whether you're welcoming guests, supporting food service, or helping with setup and cleanup — your helping hands make a real difference! 💚
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Assomption Blvd., Downtown Moncton
⏰ Volunteer shift hours: 18/6: Shift 3: 18:00 - 22:30
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Riverfront Park. (Home drop-off will be provided)
Roles
👋 Guest Welcoming · 🍽️ Food Service · 🛠️ Setup support 🤝 General support
Requirements
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive 15 minutes before your shift starts
😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be meeting people from all walks of life
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — a warm smile is your greatest tool
🌍 Enthusiastic about community — that's truly all you need!
No prior experience required. Detailed shift times will be confirmed directly with registered volunteers before the event.
🍖🔥 Volunteer with Moncton Cares at RibFest Moncton 2026!
<Please read description carefully>
Baby backs are back — and so are we! 🎉
RibFest Moncton is one of the biggest community celebrations in Greater Moncton, drawing over 20,000 rib fans to Riverfront Park over four fun-filled days! 🎶🥩
Moncton Cares will be on site as a partner, and we need enthusiastic volunteers to make our presence shine. Whether you're welcoming guests, supporting food service, or helping with setup and cleanup — your helping hands make a real difference! 💚
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Assomption Blvd., Downtown Moncton
⏰ Volunteer shift hours: 19/6: Shift 1: 11:00 - 15:30
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Riverfront Park.
Roles
👋 Guest Welcoming · 🍽️ Food Service · 🛠️ Setup support 🤝 General support
Requirements
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive 15 minutes before your shift starts
😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be meeting people from all walks of life
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — a warm smile is your greatest tool
🌍 Enthusiastic about community — that's truly all you need!
No prior experience required. Detailed shift times will be confirmed directly with registered volunteers before the event.
🍖🔥 Volunteer with Moncton Cares at RibFest Moncton 2026!
<Please read description carefully>
Baby backs are back — and so are we! 🎉
RibFest Moncton is one of the biggest community celebrations in Greater Moncton, drawing over 20,000 rib fans to Riverfront Park over four fun-filled days! 🎶🥩
Moncton Cares will be on site as a partner, and we need enthusiastic volunteers to make our presence shine. Whether you're welcoming guests, supporting food service, or helping with setup and cleanup — your helping hands make a real difference! 💚
📍 Location: Riverfront Park, Assomption Blvd., Downtown Moncton
⏰ Volunteer shift hours: 19/6: Shift 2: 14:30 - 19:00
🚗 Please arrange your own transportation to Riverfront Park.
Roles
👋 Guest Welcoming · 🍽️ Food Service · 🛠️ Setup support 🤝 General support
Requirements
⏱️ Punctual — please arrive 15 minutes before your shift starts
😊 Friendly and approachable — you'll be meeting people from all walks of life
🗣️ Comfortable with basic communication — a warm smile is your greatest tool
🌍 Enthusiastic about community — that's truly all you need!
No prior experience required. Detailed shift times will be confirmed directly with registered volunteers before the event.
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