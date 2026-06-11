Vote for your favorite artwork

The cycle of life is an important process for Wendat women. It is endless and originates from stardust that connects all of us to the entire Universe. In this Universe, we are all related, and everything is possible.

The creative process that animates a woman each month during her moon and the unconditional love she is capable of opens a wide door to possibilities that have remained dormant until now.

Among the Wendat, it is said that on the day of a solar eclipse, a virgin woman gave birth to a boy. This boy was special and carried in his heart a great message of peace. He gathered several nations who followed him on his quest.

Today, this man's influence is recognized in one of the world's largest countries, and the symbol he used to unite people can still be seen in the country's coat of arms. This man, this boy, was Wendat. We call him the Peacemaker.