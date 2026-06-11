Vote for your favorite artwork

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The cycle of life is an important process for Wendat women. It is endless and originates from stardust that connects all of us to the entire Universe. In this Universe, we are all related, and everything is possible.
The creative process that animates a woman each month during her moon and the unconditional love she is capable of opens a wide door to possibilities that have remained dormant until now.
Among the Wendat, it is said that on the day of a solar eclipse, a virgin woman gave birth to a boy. This boy was special and carried in his heart a great message of peace. He gathered several nations who followed him on his quest.
Today, this man's influence is recognized in one of the world's largest countries, and the symbol he used to unite people can still be seen in the country's coat of arms. This man, this boy, was Wendat. We call him the Peacemaker.
Among the Wendat, death is not an end in itself but the continuation of a journey towards the spirit world. Flesh and bones, intimately connected to the soul and spirit, continue their evolutionary process through a grand ceremony where all the bodies of the deceased were gathered and placed in a single ossuary so that they could find the rest that would guide them to the world of souls, this world of Peace.
Then came colonization, and then archaeology. What a discovery! So many artifacts to see, catalog, analyze, and reconstruct! It's truly fascinating, but for whom? And yet, the artifacts aren't the only things being "discovered." These ancestral remains are a delight for archaeologists. And there's no need to look far; they're all gathered in a single village.
Their peace has just been interrupted, disturbed, and shaken. Quantum entanglement now resonates throughout the universe. Have we even considered the possible consequences of this quantum entanglement? There is a good reason for everything. That is why all the peoples of the Earth give their deceased sacred rituals to guide them to Peace.
Today, we must rebury thousands upon thousands of ancestors whose rest is no more. We must bring back their Peace.
In every nation of the world, the Territory is part of the Heart of wars. As children of the Earth, we depend on her for our sustenance, hence the name Mother Earth.
At the time of colonization, the Wendat people were deprived of this Mother Earth because of the greed and thirst for power of certain individuals and had to fight to protect this land. Hundreds of years have passed since then, and even today, the Wendat people still have to fight for the conservation and protection of their territory. And I REMEMBER, as they say in Quebec: "The more things change, the more they stay the same.’’
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