VP Membership

About the memberships
Valid for one year
This membership is intended as an entry point for folks who want to participate in some of VP’s activities (member-only residencies, joining the board and committees), or just to support the organization. The membership allows for a vote at our AGM, and rentals of The Output.
$15 + $0.75 GST
Valid for one year
$100 + $5 GST
Valid for one year
This membership is for: Commercial purposes and Organizations with an operating budget of more than $750,000 per year. It allows access to our equipment and suites at a price that supports VP’s initiatives on a larger scale. This membership also allows for rentals of The Output.
$200 + $10 GST
Valid for one year
This membership is for Individual Artists who want to fully engage with VP’s equipment and facilities to explore their creative practice. All rental fees are waived. Membership allows for a vote at our AGM, and a discounted rate for our workshops, and rentals of The Output.
$650 + $32.50 GST
No expiration
This Membership is only for folks who have been accepted into distribution. The Distribution Membership is a ONE-TIME membership that is required to have your work distributed by VP. Please contact the Distribution Department before purchasing this membership.
$10 + $0.50 GST
