VSF 2025, Day Pass

This ticket is for attending the festival, without accommodation. This pass is included if you are booking a room/bed. Get a discount of $15 if you get a day pass bundle for all 4 days! This deal includes all seminars, activities, programs and meals for all 4 days of the festival. *ACCOMMODATION NOT INCLUDED*
Day Pass (3 Days)
CA$20
This ticket is for attending the festival, without accommodation. This pass is included if you are booking a room/bed. Get a discount of $10 if you get a day pass bundle for 3 days! This deal includes all seminars, activities, programs and meals for 3 days of the festival. *ACCOMMODATION NOT INCLUDED*
Day Pass (Per Day)
CA$10
Each ticket is valid for one day only. The fee to attend the festival per day is $10, which includes all seminars, activities, programs and meals. This pass is included if you are booking a room/bed. *ACCOMMODATION NOT INCLUDED*
