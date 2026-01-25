ISKCON Ottawa

Hosted by

ISKCON Ottawa

About this event

VSF 2026, 1-NIGHT EXPERIENCE

1144 Ontario St

Stratford, ON N5A 6W1, Canada

Registration + Accommodation (Per Room)
$150

1 Night & 2 Days


Includes festival registration and one private room.


Room details:


• 1 private room per ticket


• 1–2 beds plus 1 pull-out couch


• Private washroom


• You are booking your own room, shared only with those in your group.


📌 Please list the names of all participants staying in the room and complete the form below so we can accommodate you comfortably.


Registration + Accommodation (Per Bed)
$75

1 Night & 2 Days


Includes festival registration and one bed in a shared room.


Room details:


• 1 bed per ticket


• 2–3 guests per room


• Men will be roomed with men, ladies with ladies


• 1–2 beds plus 1 pull-out couch per room


• One private washroom per room

Add a donation for ISKCON Ottawa

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