VSF 2026, 1-NIGHT EXPERIENCE

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About this event
1 Night & 2 Days
Includes festival registration and one private room.
Room details:
• 1 private room per ticket
• 1–2 beds plus 1 pull-out couch
• Private washroom
• You are booking your own room, shared only with those in your group.
📌 Please list the names of all participants staying in the room and complete the form below so we can accommodate you comfortably.
1 Night & 2 Days
Includes festival registration and one bed in a shared room.
Room details:
• 1 bed per ticket
• 2–3 guests per room
• Men will be roomed with men, ladies with ladies
• 1–2 beds plus 1 pull-out couch per room
• One private washroom per room
$
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