VSF 2026, LONG WEEKEND EXPERIENCE

May 16 (Saturday) – May 18 (Monday)

Long Weekend Festival · 2 Nights & 3 Days





Includes full festival registration and one private room.





Room details:





• 1 private room per ticket





• 1–2 beds plus 1 pull-out couch





• Private washroom





• You are booking your own room, shared only with those in your group.





📌 Please list the names of all participants staying in the room and complete the form below so we can accommodate you comfortably.



