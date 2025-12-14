Vancouver Telugu Cultural Society

VTC Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026

20686 84 Ave

Langley Twp, BC V2Y 2B5, Canada

General Admission
$12

12 years and above

Kids Ticket ( 7yrs - 11yrs)
$2

7 years to 11 years

Raffle ( 8 tickets)
$10

will handover Raffle tickets at the reception. Only 19 years and above can buy it

ముగ్గుల పోటీ
Free

Compition starts Exactly at 5:45 pm
please bring your own material for Rangoli compition.

భోగి పళ్ళు
Free

Starts exactly by 5:15 PM
Please bring your own Bhogi Pallu.

Bhogi pallu is a ritual during the Bhogi festival where children are showered with a mix of jujube/Indian plum fruits (Regu Pallu), flowers, candies, coins, and sugarcane pieces for good health, prosperity, and protection from evil.

