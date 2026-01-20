Walk A Mile In Her Shoes: Register

About this event
Fee includes t-shirt & swag bag.
Shoes are provided for event- you will receive a follow up email with more details.
$2,500 (Title Sponsor | 1 available)
$500 Shoe sponsor (1 available)
• Logo on event posters
• Signage at the event
• Verbal recognition by the emcee
• Social media recognition
$300 (Venue Sponsor 1 available)
• Logo on event posters
• Signage at the venue
• Verbal recognition by the emcee
• Social media recognition
$100 (Lap Sponsor | 10 available)
• Name/logo displayed on lap signage during the walk
• Verbal recognition by the emcee
• Social media recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!