Walk A Mile In Her Shoes: Register

7825 51 St #1759

Cold Lake, AB T9M 0B6, Canada

Registration Fee
$25

Fee includes t-shirt & swag bag.

Shoes are provided for event- you will receive a follow up email with more details.

Stiletto Sponsor
$2,500

$2,500 (Title Sponsor | 1 available)

  • Recognition as the official Title Sponsor of Walk A Mile In Her Shoes
  • Prominent logo placement on event posters and participant t-shirts
  • Signage at the event
  • Verbal recognition by the event emcee
  • Registration fee waived for up to 4 walkers
  • Company table at event
  • Social media recognition
Pump Sponsor
$500

$500 Shoe sponsor (1 available)

• Logo on event posters

• Signage at the event

• Verbal recognition by the emcee

• Social media recognition

Loafer Sponsor
$300

$300 (Venue Sponsor 1 available)

• Logo on event posters

• Signage at the venue

• Verbal recognition by the emcee

• Social media recognition


Lace Up Sponsor
$100

$100 (Lap Sponsor | 10 available)

• Name/logo displayed on lap signage during the walk

• Verbal recognition by the emcee

• Social media recognition

