Walk for Kids' Sake 2025 Registration - Big Brothers Big Sisters

Join the Walk for Kids' Sake 2025! Sign up today to be part of this exciting and meaningful event in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs. By registering, you will receive a personalized fundraising page to help raise funds for youth mentorship, with the chance to win amazing prizes! Your participation will make a difference in the lives of children who need a mentor. How It Works: Create a Fundraising Page: Set up your page to collect online donations. It’s easy to use, and our team is here to help if you need support! Raise Funds: Collect donations from friends, family, and coworkers. The more you raise, the better your chances of winning a prize! Walk at Your School: Each participating school will host their Walk for Kids' Sake event in late May or June. Win Prizes: The top three fundraisers at each school, both online and through pledge sheets, will win prizes. The overall highest fundraiser will receive the grand prize! By registering, you are helping provide mentorship opportunities for local youth. Thank you for your support!

