Walkerton Homecoming Tickets

Join us for three incredible nights of live music and celebration!





Your Weekend Dance Pass gives you access to all dances happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 PM – 1 AM at the Walkerton Community Centre.





🎸 Friday: Big Shiny 90s – Canada’s best 90s tribute band brings the nostalgia and high-energy hits.





🎤 Saturday: Tommy Youngsteen – All-star musicians performing classic rock favourites and unforgettable anthems.





🎶 Sunday: Little Rock – A lively finale with the best of country, rock, and party tunes to close out the weekend.





Important Info:

• Must be 19+ (event is licensed).

• Doors open at 9:00 PM; music until 1:00 AM each night.

• Individual night tickets may be available — but the Weekend Pass is your all-in-one access.