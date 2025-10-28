Walkerton Homecoming Tickets

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About this event
Join us for three incredible nights of live music and celebration!
Your Weekend Dance Pass gives you access to all dances happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 PM – 1 AM at the Walkerton Community Centre.
🎸 Friday: Big Shiny 90s – Canada’s best 90s tribute band brings the nostalgia and high-energy hits.
🎤 Saturday: Tommy Youngsteen – All-star musicians performing classic rock favourites and unforgettable anthems.
🎶 Sunday: Little Rock – A lively finale with the best of country, rock, and party tunes to close out the weekend.
Important Info:
• Must be 19+ (event is licensed).
• Doors open at 9:00 PM; music until 1:00 AM each night.
• Individual night tickets may be available — but the Weekend Pass is your all-in-one access.
Your Weekend Meal Pass includes access to all Homecoming breakfasts and dinners throughout the weekend:
🍳 Included Meals:
Your Weekend Dinner Pass includes access to all Homecoming dinners throughout the weekend:
🍳 Included Meals:
Your Weekend Breakfast Pass includes access to all Homecoming breakfasts throughout the weekend:
🍳 Included Meals:
🎸 Friday: Big Shiny 90s – Canada’s best 90s tribute band brings the nostalgia and high-energy hits.
🎤 Saturday: Tommy Youngsteen – All-star musicians performing classic rock favourites and unforgettable anthems.
🎶 Sunday: Little Rock – A lively finale with the best of country, rock, and party tunes to close out the weekend.
Friday: Chicken Dinner by T&M BBQ
Saturday: Roast Beef Dinner by Best Western
Sunday: Pork Dinner by Culinary Designs
Monday: Pulled Pork Sandwiches by 519 Table & Pour
Saturday: Grab N Go Breakfast
Sunday: Sit Down Hot
Monday: Grab n Go Breakfast
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