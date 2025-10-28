Walkerton Homecoming Committee

Hosted by

Walkerton Homecoming Committee

About this event

Walkerton Homecoming Tickets

290 Durham St W

Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0, Canada

Weekend Dance Pass
$75

Join us for three incredible nights of live music and celebration!


Your Weekend Dance Pass gives you access to all dances happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 PM – 1 AM at the Walkerton Community Centre.


🎸 Friday: Big Shiny 90s – Canada’s best 90s tribute band brings the nostalgia and high-energy hits.


🎤 Saturday: Tommy Youngsteen – All-star musicians performing classic rock favourites and unforgettable anthems.


🎶 Sunday: Little Rock – A lively finale with the best of country, rock, and party tunes to close out the weekend.


Important Info:
• Must be 19+ (event is licensed).
• Doors open at 9:00 PM; music until 1:00 AM each night.
• Individual night tickets may be available — but the Weekend Pass is your all-in-one access.

Weekend Meal Pass (Breakfast & Dinner)
$175

Your Weekend Meal Pass includes access to all Homecoming breakfasts and dinners throughout the weekend:


🍳 Included Meals:

  • Friday: Chicken Dinner by T&M BBQ
  • Saturday: Grab N Go Breakfast & Roast Beef Dinner by Best Western
  • Sunday: Breakfast & Pork Dinner by Culinary Designs
  • Monday: Grab n Go Breakfast & Pulled Pork Sandwiches by 519 Table & Pour
Weekend Dinner Pass
$150

Your Weekend Dinner Pass includes access to all Homecoming dinners throughout the weekend:


🍳 Included Meals:

  • Friday: Chicken Dinner by T&M BBQ
  • Saturday: Roast Beef Dinner by Best Western
  • Sunday: Pork Dinner by Culinary Designs
  • Monday: Pulled Pork Sandwiches by 519 Table & Pour
Weekend Breakfast Pass
$25

Your Weekend Breakfast Pass includes access to all Homecoming breakfasts throughout the weekend:


🍳 Included Meals:

  • Saturday: Grab N Go Breakfast
  • Sunday: Sit Down Hot
  • Monday: Grab n Go Breakfast
Friday Dance
$30

🎸 Friday: Big Shiny 90s – Canada’s best 90s tribute band brings the nostalgia and high-energy hits.

Saturday Dance
$30

🎤 Saturday: Tommy Youngsteen – All-star musicians performing classic rock favourites and unforgettable anthems.

Sunday Dance
$30

🎶 Sunday: Little Rock – A lively finale with the best of country, rock, and party tunes to close out the weekend.

Friday Dinner
$35

Friday: Chicken Dinner by T&M BBQ

Saturday Dinner
$45

Saturday: Roast Beef Dinner by Best Western

Sunday Dinner
$45

Sunday: Pork Dinner by Culinary Designs

Monday Dinner
$35

Monday: Pulled Pork Sandwiches by 519 Table & Pour

Saturday Breakfast
$10

Saturday: Grab N Go Breakfast

Sunday Breakfast
$15

Sunday: Sit Down Hot

Monday Breakfast
$10

Monday: Grab n Go Breakfast

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