Walking Soccer Sign up 2026 (Earlscourt Park)

About this event
Earlscourt Park: Tuesday Evenings. 10 Weeks. May 12 - July 14. 7pm-9pm
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Play any session for $20 per game. By selecting this, you are signing up only.
We will notify you when you sign up for a game on Heja.
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!