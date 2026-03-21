Toronto Walking Soccer Club

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Toronto Walking Soccer Club

About this event

Walking Soccer Sign up 2026 (Earlscourt Park)

1369 St Clair Ave W

Toronto, ON M6E 1C5, Canada

Membership: 10 Weeks on TUESDAY
$100

Earlscourt Park: Tuesday Evenings. 10 Weeks. May 12 - July 14. 7pm-9pm


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

SIGN UP ONLY for Pay as You Go Membership
Free

Play any session for $20 per game. By selecting this, you are signing up only.


We will notify you when you sign up for a game on Heja.


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!