Walkthrough Collaborative Centre Monthly & Annual Donations (2025)
Gamechanger
$50
Renews monthly
EXPAND TO SEE MORE • Access to the Walkthrough channel in the GDX Discord server • Guest Wi-Fi @ Limited Speed • Access to the Walkthrough Partnership Card that provides discounts at local businesses on Whyte Avenue • Ad hoc seating in the kitchen and at tall tables during business hours • Ad hoc boardroom access • Priority sign-ups for hosted Walkthrough events • Listing and link to your studio on the Walkthrough website • Access to kitchen and kitchen amenities • Priority venue access for event hosting
Indie Ally
$100
Renews monthly
EXPAND TO SEE MORE • All previous perks • Hot desk seating in #201 during business hours • 2 hours of guaranteed monthly boardroom booking time • Private Wi-Fi @ full speed • GDX Conference Pass discount • Priority access to a shared booth space at GDX
Community Catalyst
$250
Renews monthly
EXPAND TO SEE MORE • All previous perks • Bookable desk seating in #201 during business hours • 4 hours of guaranteed monthly boardroom booking time • Priority access to individual booth space at GDX • Priority access to Demo Night priority queue • Locker storage • Access to the fully-stocked snack station + beverages • Mail service (official business address and mail/package receipt) • Laser printer access
Hub Champion
$350
Renews monthly
EXPAND TO SEE MORE • All previous perks • Private meeting room access • 8 hours of guaranteed monthly boardroom booking time • Reserved individual booth space at GDX with selection of dates and preferred booth space • Large item storage for promotional banners, swag etc., for your studio • Hardline ethernet access @ gigabit speeds • Private shared bathroom • Option to locate a permanent desk in #202 • Key (with deposit) to access #202 with 24/7 access • Early access to new offerings
Student Explorer
$40
Renews monthly
All the benefits of the Gamechanger Tier at 20% off • GDX conference pass discount • Requires enrolment verification
Annual Gamechanger
$500
Valid for one year
Equivalent to "Gamechanger" monthly tier but save $100 with a discounted annual rate
Annual Indie Ally
$1,000
Valid for one year
Equivalent to "Indie Ally" monthly tier but save $200 with a discounted annual rate
Annual Community Catalyst
$2,500
Valid for one year
Equivalent to "Community Catalyst" monthly tier but save $500 with a discounted annual rate
Annual Hub Champion (8/14 Remaining)
$3,500
Valid for one year
Equivalent to "Hub Champion" monthly tier but save $700 with a discounted annual rate • Please note, this level is limited to 14 members with 8 currently remaining
Annual Student Explorer
$400
Valid for one year
All the benefits of the Student Explorer Tier but save $80 with a discounted annual rate • Requires enrolment verification
