War of the Flowers: Amtgard Campout

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About this event
The full event! Includes admission for all days, starting with access to site 2pm on Thursday, and overnight camping Thursday/Friday/Saturday nights.
NOTE: Does not include a parking permit or bunkhouse reservation! Must be purchased separately if needed.
Parking for one vehicle
Prepay to reserve a spot in one of the bunkhouses.
The full meal plan! Created by Aera Leyric of Seaside Keep
Admission for Thursday only. Entry at 2pm, must depart by 10pm.
NOTE: Does not include a parking permit! Must be purchased separately if needed.
Admission for Friday only. Entry at 8am, must depart by 10pm.
NOTE: Does not include a parking permit! Must be purchased separately if needed.
Admission for Saturday only. Entry at 8am, must depart by 10pm.
NOTE: Does not include a parking permit! Must be purchased separately if needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!