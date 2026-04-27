Hosted by

Vancouver LARP guild

About this event

War of the Flowers: Amtgard Campout

5325 Lakeshore Rd

Kelowna, BC V1W 4J3, Canada

Camping Ticket
$50

The full event! Includes admission for all days, starting with access to site 2pm on Thursday, and overnight camping Thursday/Friday/Saturday nights.


NOTE: Does not include a parking permit or bunkhouse reservation! Must be purchased separately if needed.

Parking Permit
$10

Parking for one vehicle

Bunkhouse Ticket
$10

Prepay to reserve a spot in one of the bunkhouses.

Meal plan
$30

The full meal plan! Created by Aera Leyric of Seaside Keep

Thursday Daytripper
$5

Admission for Thursday only. Entry at 2pm, must depart by 10pm.


NOTE: Does not include a parking permit! Must be purchased separately if needed.

Friday Daytripper
$10

Admission for Friday only. Entry at 8am, must depart by 10pm.


NOTE: Does not include a parking permit! Must be purchased separately if needed.

Saturday Daytripper
$10

Admission for Saturday only. Entry at 8am, must depart by 10pm.


NOTE: Does not include a parking permit! Must be purchased separately if needed.

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