Hosted by

Laurie Hawkins

About this event

Warm Pretzels

156 Innes St

Ingersoll, ON N5C 2R8, Canada

Warm Salted Pretzel
$4
Available until Apr 7

Warm salted pretzel will be available at second break. Pre orders only, they will be brought down to your child's classroom.

Warm Cinnamon Pretzel
$4
Available until Apr 7

Warm Cinnamon will be available at second break. Pre orders only, they will be brought down to your child's classroom.

Gluten Free & Dairy Free Cheese Tea Biscuit
$3
Available until Apr 7

Gluten Free and Dairy Free Tea Biscuits will be available at second break. Pre orders only, they will be brought down to your child's classroom.

Donate a warm Pretzel to a Laurie Hawkins Student
$4
Available until Apr 7
Donate a Tea Biscuit to a Laurie Hawkins Student
$3
Add a donation for Laurie Hawkins

$

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