Warm Pretzels

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About this event
Warm salted pretzel will be available at second break. Pre orders only, they will be brought down to your child's classroom.
Warm Cinnamon will be available at second break. Pre orders only, they will be brought down to your child's classroom.
Gluten Free and Dairy Free Tea Biscuits will be available at second break. Pre orders only, they will be brought down to your child's classroom.
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