Wasaga Community Theatre's Membership

About the memberships
Valid until May 25, 2027
As a member you will be able to access the membership only perks listed on the membership page, receive any special offers as they happen, as well as be eligible to become involved in upcoming events.
The annual membership term is July 1st to June 30th. New memberships purchased after May 1st will be grandfathered into the upcoming membership year.
*members are added to our members-only newsletter and can opt-out at any time*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!