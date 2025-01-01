Watch Her Soar 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
An Unforgettable Day with Master Sommelier Elyse Lambert.
Join one of only 279 Master Sommelier in the world for a private wine journey that's as refined as rare. What's Included: -- Exclusive tastings for 4 carefully curated by Elyse in 3 different wineries including the exclusive members-only Martin's Lane
- Meet the winemakers and engage in intimate, behind-the-scenes conversations.
- Gourmet picnic lunch set among the vines.
- Private transportation to and from downtown Kelowna to provide a seamless experience.
- A curated 3 bottle set from Martin''s Lane to take home immediately.
Fine Print:
Dates are limited to June 11th, 12th or 13th 2026. The experience will run from 10.00am to 5.00pm. Donated by Martine Boucher. Bid now to have this incredible experience right here in the Okanagan!
Value: $3,500
Bid to host your perfect event at Kelowna's fabulous new premier downtown venue! Transform your celebration into an unforgettable evening at Sixteen15, Kelowna’s premier event venue.
What's Included:
- Enjoy a full-day venue rental of our sophisticated space, where industrial-modern meets art deco features, and versatile styling create the perfect canvas for your vision. Whether you're planning a Christmas party, a corporate gathering, milestone birthday, or any private party, our elegant yet adaptable venue sets the stage for an extraordinary experience.
- Your event will be elevated by Paul Reyes, a true cocktail artist, Paulie will provide up to 8 hours of bespoke bar service, crafting signature drinks that will delight your guests.
- Some premium spirits will be generously provided by Gianluigi from The Beverage Collective and Esa, featuring an exceptional selection of tequila, gin, and premium alcohol.
Bid now and create an unforgettable experience in style!
Value: $4,125
Bid on a luxurious West Coast getaway! Enjoy a two-night stay for two at the beautiful Prestige Hotel in Sooke, your gateway to serene ocean views and rugged coastal beauty.
Unwind in comfort, explore scenic trails, and discover local charm. This is the perfect retreat to relax, recharge, and reconnect.
Bid now for your mini-vacation and create lasting memories by the sea! Value : $700
Simply Kelowna – 20-Minute Helicopter Ride
See Kelowna like never before! Our exhilarating 20-minute helicopter tour is the ultimate way to discover the city’s top sights and create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re a local looking for a unique adventure or a visitor seeking the very best views, this experience delivers spectacular scenery at every turn.
Soar above the sparkling waters of Okanagan Lake, glide past the impressive Okanagan Bridge, and marvel at the historic Myra Canyon Trestles—all from the comfort of your private helicopter. Every seat guarantees a panoramic window to Kelowna’s breathtaking beauty. Donated by Valhalla Helicopters
Value $660
Get ready for a night you’ll be talking about all summer! Begin your evening with a handcrafted Whiskey & Wonder dinner experience for two at the Train Station Pub, where you’ll enjoy signature bourbon cocktails, chef-inspired small plates, and a warm, lively atmosphere that sets the stage for an unforgettable night.
After dinner, head over to Prospera Place to sing along with Old Dominion on May 4, 2026, the perfect blend of great music, great company, and a touch of whiskey wonder.
Special thanks to New Country 100.7, the Okanagan Valley’s country music station owned by Stingray Radio and proudly serving the region since its 2012 rebrand, for providing two tickets to the show.
Value: $500
Bid on the perfect home-away-from-home for your relatives or friends ! This spacious 960 sq. ft. suite features two bedrooms (1 King + 1 Queen), offering comfort and privacy for your family or friends.
Give your guests a true local experience in their own relaxing retreat. Perfect for family visits, birthdays or graduations providing all the space everyone needs and no laundry for you.
Bid now to host your loved ones in comfort and make lasting Kelowna memories! Visit vinovilla.ca for more photos. Booking Policy:
Your booking is subject to availability. E-mail [email protected] with preferred dates.
Bookings for this prize package are available October 1 to May 31. Value: $500
Bid on a hot country night! Score two tickets to see rising star Josh Ross on his "Later Tonight Tour" at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre on March 2, 2026, at 8:00 PM.
Experience his chart-topping hits live in an electrifying performance. This is your chance for an unforgettable concert experience.
Special thanks to New Country 100.7, the Okanagan Valley’s country music station owned by Stingray Radio and proudly serving the region since its 2012 rebrand, for providing two tickets to the show.
Don't miss out, bid now for a country night to remember! Value - $160
Give the gift of magic this holiday season! This winning bid includes four premium tickets to The Children's Theatre's enchanting production of Cinderella, running December 4th to 14th—the perfect festive family outing.
Skip the ordinary and step into a storybook world of pumpkin carriages and glass slippers. This is the ultimate pre-Christmas treat to create a cherished, enchanted holiday memory.
Bid now to give your family a truly "happily ever after" experience just in time for the holidays. Donated by Pixie & Dot. Value - $140
Bid for a year of memories! Win a Season Pass for your family to the entire upcoming Children's Theatre lineup at Pixie & Dot productions
This all-access pass grants admission to every show, guaranteeing a full season of magical, live entertainment. It’s the ultimate gift for family fun and incredible savings over single tickets.
Give the gift of a year's worth of stories and wonder. Bid now! Value : $175
Sip, Savor, and Soar at Azhadi Vineyards
An unforgettable winery experience for four (4)
Enjoy a private tour of the breathtaking Azhadi estate, indulge in an elevated tasting, and take home a bottle of The Griffin — a mystery blend of noble grapes crafted by their highly awarded winemaker. Like the mythological Griffin, its composition is a secret known only to the owners and winemaker.
Be among the first to taste this flagship release.
Don't miss your chance to experience the future of local wine — before anyone else.
Bid for a taste of exclusivity. Value : $500
Elevate your wine journey. This curated lot is a connoisseur's dream, featuring two exceptional bottles of 2022 Pinot Noir—the DeSilva and the Stag Hollow Shutterworth Creek Vineyard.
To complete the experience, they are paired with two legendary RIEDEL Pinot Noir glasses, engineered to enhance the aroma and nuance of this elegant varietal.
Bid to create your perfect evening of tasting and discovery. Cheers to a winning bid! Value : $130
Your Daily Path to Radiant, Rejuvenated Skin
Reveal your skin’s natural luminosity with the complete Glow Collection from Back to Earth Skin. This thoughtfully curated routine brings together gentle yet powerful botanicals to cleanse, refresh, and revitalize your complexion—helping you wake up to softer, brighter, and more radiant skin every day.
The Glow Collection Includes:
🌿 Foaming Cleanser – Gently purifies without stripping
🌿 Makeup Remover – Effortlessly melts away impurities
🌿 Exfoliating Scrub – Polishes and renews for a smooth glow
🌿 Facial Serum – Lightweight, nutrient-rich hydration
🌿 Eye Cream – Brightens and revitalizes the delicate eye area
🌿 Facial Mist – Locks in moisture and refreshes skin anytime
Ideal for all skin types, this clean and conscious routine is free from harsh chemicals and full of nature’s best. Whether you're starting your skincare journey or elevating your ritual, the Glow Collection brings balance, clarity, and a touch of daily luxury.
Bid now to awaken your glow—and let your skin shine with the goodness of the earth! ✨. Value - $300
Dress for Success Gift Basket
Indulge in the ultimate luxury haircare experience with our exclusive FORD Salon Gift Basket, curated especially in support of Dress for Success.
This beautifully presented basket features a premium selection of productsfrom Kérastase, Raincry, La Biosthétique, SACHAJUAN, and Absorbed , perfect for elevating your hair ritual at home. A luxurious mix of treatments, styling essentials, and professional haircare must-haves. Because confidence begins with self-care, this gift basket is designed to make every day feel like a salon day. Value: $500
Bid on the ultimate golf outing! Enjoy a two-hour private event across all four state-of-the-art simulator bays at Anytime Sim Golf Kelowna for up to 16 guests.
Challenge your friends or colleagues on world-class virtual courses using cutting-edge simulator technology that delivers realistic play, real-time analytics, and year-round comfort. Perfect for a friendly tournament, team social, or group celebration. Value: $500
Is your home supporting your deepest desires for connection, rest, and intimacy—or quietly working against them?
Give the gift of profound transformation with The Home Connection Experience. This isn't just a consultation; it's a journey to align your living space with the life you want to live.
In a comprehensive 90-minute session (live or virtual), an expert will conduct an intuitive "energy reading" of your home, revealing the unseen blocks and opportunities affecting everything from your sleep to your relationships.
Your Personalized Transformation Package Includes:
Bid now to unlock the hidden potential of your home and create a sanctuary that actively supports your wellbeing and deepest connections! Value: $2500
Bid on timeless style and everyday luxury! This sophisticated Michael Kors handbag combines impeccable craftsmanship with modern, versatile design.
Crafted from premium materials, it’s the perfect accessory that effortlessly transitions from day to evening—elevating any outfit with its signature elegance and practical elegance.
Bid now and carry a classic! Value-$ 150
In "Fall in Love," Okanagan artist Melissa Dinwoodie presents a powerful figurative portrait that captures her fascination with the connection between viewer and subject. Rendered in her signature acrylic and mixed media style, the work builds texture and emotion through layers. The subject’s direct, unwavering gaze invites an intimate dialogue, embodying a spirit of resilience and creative fire—a clear nod to Dinwoodie's longtime muse, Frida Kahlo. This painting is not just a portrait, but an encounter with quiet, formidable strength. Value-$ 750
Bid on a direct path to rejuvenation! This item grants two exclusive IV Nutrient Therapy sessions with renowned naturopath, Dr. Brittany Jefferies.
Go beyond vitamins and oral supplements. Experience targeted hydration, enhanced energy, and immune support delivered directly into your bloodstream for maximum absorption and effect.
Perfect for post-illness recovery, athletic performance, or simply reclaiming your vibrant vitality. Bid now to invest in peak wellness from the inside out! Value: $290
Bid on revolutionary strength and confidence! This gift certificate from Body Bar covers six groundbreaking EmSella treatments—a $1800 value.
Known as the "superpowered chair," EmSella delivers thousands of focused electromagnetic pulses to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, effectively treating incontinence and enhancing intimacy—all non-invasively while you sit fully clothed.
Bid now to invest in life-changing wellness and reclaim your core strength! Donated by Body Bar. Value : $1,800
Bid on rejuvenated, radiant skin! This $300 gift certificate for Laser Genesis at Body Bar offers a non-invasive treatment to subtly and effectively rejuvenate your complexion.
Reduce fine lines, minimize pores, and even out skin tone with no downtime. It's the perfect investment for a refreshed, healthy glow.
Bid now to reveal your most confident, luminous skin!
Bid on a legendary Kelowna meal! Treat six of your family or friends to a mouth-watering brisket dinner plus a welcome cocktail from the acclaimed Pretty Not Bad.
Enjoy their famously slow-smoked, fall-apart tender brisket, complete with delicious sides. It’s the ultimate prize for a hassle-free, flavor-packed feast at home.
Bid now and let Pretty Not Bad handle dinner—you just handle the enjoyment! Value : $400
Reimagine Your Ink! This package from Rare Ink & Removal includes three laser sessions (for tattoos up to 5" - 8" x 5" - 8") to effectively lighten existing artwork.
This is your essential first step toward a stunning new vision. Lighten old ink to make way for a brilliant cover-up or simply refresh your canvas for your next masterpiece. Donated by Rare Ink and Removal
Bid now for the freedom to transform your story! Value - $1,800
Reimagine Your Ink! This package from Rare Ink & Removal includes three laser sessions (for tattoos up to 3" - 4.5" x 3" - 4.5") to effectively lighten existing artwork.
This is your essential first step toward a stunning new vision. Lighten old ink to make way for a brilliant cover-up or simply refresh your canvas for your next masterpiece. Donated by Rare Ink and Removal
Bid now for the freedom to transform your story! Value - $900
Bid on sophisticated sips for everyone! Enjoy two bottles of premium non-alcoholic wine—all the complex flavor and elegance, without the alcohol.
Perfect for the designated driver, a mindful lifestyle, or simply exploring a new world of taste. A delicious and inclusive way to celebrate any moment. Donated by Everyday Dry
Bid now and toast to good taste! Value: $60
Bid on the art of entertaining! This curated collection includes a beautiful handmade charcuterie board, a guidebook, specialty tools, artisan condiments, and a Gift Card to the Carnist Kelowna..
Everything you need to create stunning, delicious boards for any occasion. Elevate your hosting and impress your guests with ease.
Bid now and become the ultimate entertainer!
Bid on beauty with purpose! Enjoy a $200 Gift Card and personalized consultation at Green Vanity—a boutique proudly featuring ethically created cosmetics from Canadian, woman-owned brands.
Discover products that look good and do good, with expert guidance to find your perfect matches. Support conscious beauty and empower incredible women in business.
Bid now to elevate your routine with purpose!
Bid on a year of unlimited creation! Win a full-year membership to Kelowna’s AesthetiKsLAB—think of it as a gym, but for artists.
Drop in anytime and explore music, fashion, photography, gaming, culinary arts, and more. We provide the tools, space, and inspiring community—you bring the ideas.
Bid now and unleash your creative flow! Value - $1,200
Enjoy the game with exclusive amenities, a fantastic view, and an electric atmosphere. Perfect for a family treat, a friends' night out, or a corporate outing.
Bid now and experience fast-paced hockey action like a VIP! Value - $140
Indulge in a luxurious pampering experience at Oval Aesthetics . Begin with a Microdermabrasion Treatment for radiant skin, followed by Radio Frequency Skin Tightening to enhance firmness. Enjoy a luxurious face mask that hydrates and rejuvenates, then relax during a Red Light Therapy Session to promote healing. This powerful combination addresses multiple skin concerns, boosting your confidence. Plus, receive the Oval Essence Trio Gift Set —including an Ageless Foaming Cleanser, Balancing Oil, and Balancing Triple AHA. Embrace your beauty and strength! Value - $
Bid on connection and wellness! This package includes a month of unlimited classes for two, two couples' cold plunge & sauna, plus six refreshing smoothies from Sweat Studios.
Sweat together, recover together, and grow together. It's the perfect way to challenge your bodies and strengthen your bond.
Bid now for a month of shared wellness and vitality! Value - $500
More than a vase, it's a statement piece.
Elevate your space from the ordinary to the extraordinary with our stunning Gold Metal Cluster Vase. A masterful blend of organic form and modern design, this vase isn't just for displaying florals—it's a standalone work of art that captures the light and the imagination.
Sculptural Cluster Design: Inspired by the graceful, unpredictable forms of nature, the vase features an artful arrangement of metallic tubes and orbs. This clustered design creates captivating depth and shadow play, making it beautiful from every angle, with or without stems. Donated by Nurtured Home Shoppe.
Value - $200
Bid on a transformative experience in aesthetic excellence. This exclusive package from the renowned Dermapure Clinic is meticulously curated to deliver profound rejuvenation from the inside out.
Your transformative journey includes:
Bid now to unlock a new level of radiance and vitality! Value - $2,000
Immerse your group of 6 in the art and science of craft spirits with a private Gin Experience at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery. This is far more than a tasting—it's an interactive exploration of local botanicals and distillation.
Under the guidance of an expert, you'll delve into the distinctive profiles of small-batch gins and discover the secrets behind their unique flavours.
The Perfect Pour For:
Bid now to secure a spirited and unforgettable Okanagan adventure! Value - $240
Conscious Creations Private Paint Night. We're giving away a private paint night for 6 people, brought right to your location! You'll get all supplies included and your choice of painting. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just a fun night with friends.
What's Included:
-Private paint night session brought to your location
-All painting supplies and setup included
-Your choice of painting design
-Instruction and guidance throughout
-Complete cleanup. Value - $270
Bid on a complete sanctuary-in-a-box. This exclusive LIV Lifestyle package is meticulously curated to deliver a multi-sensory experience, transforming both your personal radiance and your home's ambiance.
Includes:
1. The Skincare Ritual: 'The Veil Trio'
Elevate your daily routine with this trio of precision skinwear. Achieve a flawless, lit-from-within glow with the Brilliance Stick, blur imperfections with the Soft Focus Filler, and lock in hydration with the finishing Veil Mist.
2. The Ambient Atmosphere: Signature Scent Duo
Immerse your space in our captivating, clean-burning Signature Scent Soy Candle and elegant Reed Diffuser. The unique fragrance—a sophisticated blend of fresh mint, soft gardenia, and a hint of the unexpected—creates a warm, inviting, and effortlessly refined environment.
Bid now to transform your self-care ritual into a holistic experience of beauty and calm! Value :$210
Bid on the definitive Canadian cocktail experience! This curated kit from Urban Distillers has everything you need to craft the perfect, award-winning Bloody Caesar, plus gear to enjoy it in style.
Your Complete Caesar Bar Includes:
Bid now to shake, pour, and savor the best Caesar of your life—then relax in style! Value - $250
Bid on Professional-Grade Organization & Protection!
This isn't just a bag—it's your ultimate tool transport solution. Built with Milwaukee's legendary durability, this set bag is designed to withstand the job site while keeping your valuable vacuum and accessories organized, secure, and ready for action.
Features:
Stop hauling, start organizing. Bid now and secure your gear like a pro! Value - $100
Bid on Ultimate Workshop Mobility & Comfort!
Engineered for durability and versatility, this DeWalt Adjustable Shop Stool is the perfect addition to any garage, workshop, or studio. Featuring a heavy-duty steel frame and easy-height adjustment, it provides a comfortable perch for detailed tasks.
The smooth-rolling casters let you move seamlessly between workstations, maximizing efficiency and reducing fatigue. Built to the renowned DeWalt standard, this stool offers rock-solid stability wherever you need it.
Bid now and upgrade your workspace with professional-grade comfort and mobility! Value - $200
Modern Purair Furnace Cleaning & Comprehensive Air Duct Service
Breathe Easier This Season!
Give your home and family the gift of clean, healthy air. This professional service includes a thorough residential furnace cleaning and a complete air duct cleaning from the experts at Modern Purair.
Your Home Will Thank You With:
This isn't just a cleaning—it's an investment in your home's comfort and your family's well-being.
Bid now to unlock a fresher, cleaner, and more efficient home today! Value : $1,200
