Watch Her Soar 2025 Silent Auction

An Unforgettable Day with Master Sommelier Elyse Lambert.

Join one of only 279 Master Sommelier in the world for a private wine journey that's as refined as rare. What's Included: -- Exclusive tastings for 4 carefully curated by Elyse in 3 different wineries including the exclusive members-only Martin's Lane

- Meet the winemakers and engage in intimate, behind-the-scenes conversations.

- Gourmet picnic lunch set among the vines.

- Private transportation to and from downtown Kelowna to provide a seamless experience.

- A curated 3 bottle set from Martin''s Lane to take home immediately.

Fine Print:

Dates are limited to June 11th, 12th or 13th 2026. The experience will run from 10.00am to 5.00pm. Donated by Martine Boucher. Bid now to have this incredible experience right here in the Okanagan!

Value: $3,500