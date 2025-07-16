Dress For Success Kelowna Society

Hosted by

Dress For Success Kelowna Society

About this event

Watch Her Soar

Delta Grand

Kelowna

General Admission
$295

Regular priced ticket includes a taxable donation receipt of $150, entry to the event, welcome bubbles, and gambling token.

Table Sale - 8
$2,360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a table purchase of 8 tickets. Includes a taxable donation receipt of $1200, entry to the event, welcome bubbles, and gambling tokens for each guest. Tax receipt and payment can NOT be split using this option. If you wish to pay and be receipted separately, you must purchase individual tickets.

Table Sale - 10
$2,950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a table purchase of 10 tickets. Includes entry to the event, welcome bubbles, and gambling tokens for each guest.

Balloon Pop
$100

ONLY 150 Available - every balloon has a prize

Casino Voucher
$25

Gets the guest $1000 in poker chips when taken to our Casino

Jon Flowers Photography
$100

5 professional shots from Jon Flowers Photography

Add a donation for Dress For Success Kelowna Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!