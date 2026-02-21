Meadow Ridge Barracudas
Meadow Ridge Barracudas

Meadow Ridge Barracudas

About this event

Watch Party! Vancouver Goldeneyes Vs. Toronto Sceptres

19221 122a Ave

Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2E9, Canada

50/50 🎟 1 for $2
$2

Support girls hockey in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with our raffle in support of the Meadow Ridge Barracudas Association! 🏒
Every ticket helps provide ice time, equipment, training, and development opportunities for local female athletes. Your support empowers girls to build confidence, teamwork, and leadership both on and off the ice.
Buy a ticket, support local girls in sport, and help our Barracudas thrive!

50/50 🎟 5 for $8 (save $2)
$8
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

50/50 🎟 10 for $15 (save $5)
$15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

RAFFLE 🎟 1 for $5
$5

Prizes:

Atomic Hockey:

  • Team Training session, Valued at $360. **Team Training Only, not redeemable for cash value or individual training

Foamers' Folly Gift package:

Valued at over $100

  • 1 Dad Beer 4pk
  • 2 Cards for 'free flight' at the brewery 
  • 2 Decks of Cards
  • 1 Beer Glass
  • 1 Tote Bag
  • 1 Pair Foamers Sunglasses
  • 1 Foamers T-Shirt

Paige @ I Woke Up Like This Beauty Bar

  • One Lash Lift Valued at $75

Langley Farm Market

  • Fruit Basket


RAFFLE 🎟 5 for $20 (save $5)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

RAFFLE 🎟 12 for $40 Best Value (save $20)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

