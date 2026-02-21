Watch Party! Vancouver Goldeneyes Vs. Toronto Sceptres

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Support girls hockey in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with our raffle in support of the Meadow Ridge Barracudas Association! 🏒
Every ticket helps provide ice time, equipment, training, and development opportunities for local female athletes. Your support empowers girls to build confidence, teamwork, and leadership both on and off the ice.
Buy a ticket, support local girls in sport, and help our Barracudas thrive!
Prizes:
Atomic Hockey:
Foamers' Folly Gift package:
Valued at over $100
Paige @ I Woke Up Like This Beauty Bar
Langley Farm Market
