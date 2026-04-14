WBCLT Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
The Community membership category is for people who live in West Broadway and don't own their homes. West Broadway is 93% rental and the CLT wants to prioritize tenants and people who are currently unhoused as voting members.
As voting members, Community Members elect our board of directors and vote on membership resolutions.
If you live outside West Broadway, or are a homeowner in West Broadway, you are welcome to join the Supporter membership category.
West Broadway boundaries:
The West Broadway neighbourhood boundaries are Maryland Street, Portage Avenue, Cornish Street, and Osborne Street.
No expiration
The Organizational membership category is for representatives of non-profit housing organizations and non-profit service organizations that are based in West Broadway.
Organizational members don't vote in elections or on member's resolutions, but they can participate in committees and run for the board of directors.
West Broadway boundaries:
The West Broadway neighbourhood boundaries are Maryland Street, Portage Avenue, Cornish Street, and Osborne Street.
No expiration
The Supporter membership category is for anyone who doesn't fit the other categories, but who supports the vision of the WBCLT.
Supporters don't vote in elections or on member's resolutions, but they can participate in committees and run for the board of directors.
The WBCLT Vision:
To disrupt gentrification in West Broadway and protect and steward an inclusive, safe, and thriving neighbourhood where community members have access to tenure-secure, quality and permanently affordable housing, and can meaningfully shape and contribute to this vibrant community on Treaty One land.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!