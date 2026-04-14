WBCLT Membership

The Community membership category is for people who live in West Broadway and don't own their homes. West Broadway is 93% rental and the CLT wants to prioritize tenants and people who are currently unhoused as voting members.



As voting members, Community Members elect our board of directors and vote on membership resolutions.





If you live outside West Broadway, or are a homeowner in West Broadway, you are welcome to join the Supporter membership category.





West Broadway boundaries:

The West Broadway neighbourhood boundaries are Maryland Street, Portage Avenue, Cornish Street, and Osborne Street.