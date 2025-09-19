WCCA's Annual Poinsettia Fundraiser 2025

A smaller poinsettia in classic red
A smaller poinsettia in holiday white
Our most popular poinsettia, tabletop size in classic red
Standard size tabletop poinsettia in holiday white
Standard size tabletop poinsettia in pretty pink
A large, full poinsettia in classic red
A large, full poinsettia in holiday white
A large, full poinsettia in pretty pink
A large, full poinsettia in three colours.
A jumbo, floor-sized red poinsettia
A jumbo, floor-sized white poinsettia
A jumbo, floor-sized pink poinsettia
A jumbo, floor-sized three Colour poinsettia
Planted in a 5" pot, this cute tree includes red ball and red mesh bow and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
10" Tropical Planter (indoor only) in Red and White.
10" Tropical Planter (indoor only) available in Red and White.
This substantial indoor/outdoor greenery with red mesh bow makes a festive centrepiece or porch decor
