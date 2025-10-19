WCS Gift Cards - Winter 2025

Starbucks item
Starbucks
$25

Perfect stocking stuffer for the picky teenager you don't know what to get.

Tim Hortons item
Tim Hortons
$25

For the co-worker you like a little more

Amazon item
Amazon
$25

For that online shopaholic

Amazon item
Amazon
$50

For that online shopaholic. Please note that we reserve the rights to provide 2 x $25 Amazon gift cards depending on availability.

Esso item
Esso
$50

Gift to others or use it for yourself!

PC Grocery item
PC Grocery
$100

Available for No Frills, Loblaws, Valu-Mart, Zehrs, Independent grocery stores.

Customized Gift Card - $25
$25

Have something else in mind? Please indicate your store preference on the next page. We'll try our best to accommodate!

Customized Gift Card - $50
$50

Have something else in mind? Please indicate your store preference on the next page. We'll try our best to accommodate!

Customized Gift Card - $100
$100

Have something else in mind? Please indicate your store preference on the next page. We'll try our best to accommodate!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!