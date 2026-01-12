Willowdale Christian School

Offered by

Willowdale Christian School

About this shop

WCS Lunch Program - Term 2A (Feb-Mar 2026)

ALL Pizza (Pepperoni & Cheese) Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x5] item
ALL Pizza (Pepperoni & Cheese) Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x5] item
ALL Pizza (Pepperoni & Cheese) Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x5]
$15

- Price: $3/slice x 5 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving

- Select the number of slices using "Add +"

(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)

     Feb 12, 19, 27

     Mar 05, 27

SECTION 1: ORDERS FOR ALL LUNCHES BY CATEGORY (Feb-Mar 2026)
Free

- Please select from the lunch categories below. (This is a sub-heading only.)

- To select individual orders by date (Feb-Mar 2026) see SECTION 2.

- Please remember to also complete the Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) orders.  You can access the Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) order form using the following link: Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) Order Form.

ALL Subway (6") Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x7] item
ALL Subway (6") Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x7]
$52.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 per 6” sub sandwich x7 lunch servings = $52.50 Total

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)


     Feb 02, 09, 17, 23

     Mar 02, 23, 30

ALL Subway (12") Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x7] item
ALL Subway (12") Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x7]
$80.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $11.50 per 12” sub sandwich x 7 lunch servings = $80.50 Total

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)

     Feb 02, 09, 17, 23

     Mar 02, 23, 30

ALL Pasta Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x4] item
ALL Pasta Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x4]
$28

- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.

- Price: $7/serving x 4 lunch servings = $28.00 Total/serving

- Select the number of pasta servings using "Add +"

(e.g. 1 = 1 servings, 2 = 2 servings, etc.)

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)

     Feb 04, 18

     Mar 04, 25

ALL Pizza (Pepperoni & Cheese) Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x6] item
ALL Pizza (Pepperoni & Cheese) Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x6] item
ALL Pizza (Pepperoni & Cheese) Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x6]
$18

- Price: $3/slice x 6 lunch servings = $18.00 Total/serving

- Select the number of slices using "Add +"

(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)

     Feb 06, 12, 19, 27

     Mar 05, 27

ALL Pepperoni Pizza Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x3] item
ALL Pepperoni Pizza Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x3]
$9

- Price: $3/slice x 3 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving

- Select the number of slices using "Add +"

(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)

     Feb 06, 19

     Mar 05

ALL Cheese Pizza Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x3] item
ALL Cheese Pizza Orders (Feb-Mar 2026) [x3]
$9

- Price: $3/slice x 3 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving

- Select the number of slices using "Add +"

(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)

- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)

     Feb 12, 27

     Mar 27

SECTION 2: ORDERS BY DATE BELOW (Feb-Mar 2026)
Free

- Individual orders by date (Feb-Mar 2026) can be selected below.

- If ALL meals were selected (above), you may continue to next section.

- You can access the Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) order form using the following link: Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) Order Form.

Mon Feb 02 – Subway (6") item
Mon Feb 02 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Mon Feb 02 – Subway (12") item
Mon Feb 02 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Wed Feb 04 – Pasta item
Wed Feb 04 – Pasta
$7

- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.

- Price: $7/serving

Fri Feb 06 – Pizza (Pepperoni) item
Fri Feb 06 – Pizza (Pepperoni)
$3

- Price: $3/slice

Mon Feb 09 – Subway (6") item
Mon Feb 09 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Mon Feb 09 – Subway (12") item
Mon Feb 09 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Thu Feb 12 – Pizza (Cheese) item
Thu Feb 12 – Pizza (Cheese)
$3

- Price: $3/slice

Tue Feb 17 – Subway (6") item
Tue Feb 17 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Tue Feb 17 – Subway (12") item
Tue Feb 17 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Wed Feb 18 – Pasta item
Wed Feb 18 – Pasta
$7

- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.

- Price: $7/serving

Thu Feb 19 – Pizza (Pepperoni) item
Thu Feb 19 – Pizza (Pepperoni)
$3

- Price: $3/slice

Mon Feb 23 – Subway (6") item
Mon Feb 23 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Mon Feb 23 – Subway (12") item
Mon Feb 23 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Fri Feb 27 – Pizza (Cheese) item
Fri Feb 27 – Pizza (Cheese)
$3

- Price: $3/slice

Mon Mar 02 – Subway (6") item
Mon Mar 02 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Mon Mar 02 – Subway (12") item
Mon Mar 02 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Wed Mar 04 – Pasta item
Wed Mar 04 – Pasta
$7

- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.

- Price: $7/serving

Thr Mar 05 – Pizza (Pepperoni) item
Thr Mar 05 – Pizza (Pepperoni)
$3

- Price: $3/slice

Mon Mar 23 – Subway (6") item
Mon Mar 23 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Mon Mar 23 – Subway (12") item
Mon Mar 23 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Wed Mar 25 – Pasta item
Wed Mar 25 – Pasta
$7

- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.

- Price: $7/serving

Fri Mar 27 – Pizza (Cheese) item
Fri Mar 27 – Pizza (Cheese)
$3

- Price: $3/slice

Mon Mar 30 – Subway (6") item
Mon Mar 30 – Subway (6")
$7.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.

- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich

Mon Mar 30 – Subway (12") item
Mon Mar 30 – Subway (12")
$11.50

- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section. 

- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!