WCS Lunch Program - Term 2A (Feb-Mar 2026)

- Price: $3/slice x 5 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 12, 19, 27
Mar 05, 27
- Please select from the lunch categories below. (This is a sub-heading only.)
- To select individual orders by date (Feb-Mar 2026) see SECTION 2.
- Please remember to also complete the Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) orders. You can access the Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) order form using the following link: Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) Order Form.
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 per 6” sub sandwich x7 lunch servings = $52.50 Total
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 02, 09, 17, 23
Mar 02, 23, 30
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 per 12” sub sandwich x 7 lunch servings = $80.50 Total
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 02, 09, 17, 23
Mar 02, 23, 30
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving x 4 lunch servings = $28.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of pasta servings using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 servings, 2 = 2 servings, etc.)
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 04, 18
Mar 04, 25
- Price: $3/slice x 6 lunch servings = $18.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 06, 12, 19, 27
Mar 05, 27
- Price: $3/slice x 3 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 06, 19
Mar 05
- Price: $3/slice x 3 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Feb-Mar 2026)
Feb 12, 27
Mar 27
- Individual orders by date (Feb-Mar 2026) can be selected below.
- If ALL meals were selected (above), you may continue to next section.
- You can access the Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) order form using the following link: Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026) Order Form.
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
