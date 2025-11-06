WCS Lunch Program - Term 2B (Apr-Jun 2026)

Offered by
About this shop
- Please select from the lunch categories below. (This is a sub-heading only.)
- To select individual orders by date (Apr-Jun 2026) see SECTION 2.
- You can access the Term 2A (Jan-Mar2026) order form using the following link: Term 2A (Jan-Mar2026) Order Form.
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 per 6” sub sandwich x 12 lunch servings = $90.00 Total
- Dates: (Apr-Jun 2026)
Apr 07, 13, 20, 27
May 04, 11, 19, 25
Jun 01, 08, 15, 22
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 per 12” sub sandwich x 12 lunch servings = $138.00 Total
- Dates: (Apr-Jun 2026)
Apr 07, 13, 20, 27
May 04, 11, 19, 25
Jun 01, 08, 15, 22
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving x 3 lunch servings = $21.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of pasta servings using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 servings, 2 = 2 servings, etc.)
- Dates: (Apr-Jun 2026)
Apr 08, 22
May 20
- Price: $3/slice x 10 lunch servings = $30.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Apr-Jun 2026)
Apr 02, 10, 17, 24
May 01, 08, 22, 29
Jun 04, 11
- Price: $3/slice x 5 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Apr-Jun 2026)
Apr 02, 17
May 01, 22
Jun 04
- Price: $3/slice x 5 lunch servings = $15.00 Total/serving
- Select the number of slices using "Add +"
(e.g. 1 = 1 slice, 2 = 2 slices, etc.)
- Dates: (Apr-Jun 2026)
Apr 10, 24
May 08, 29
Jun 11
- Individual orders by date (Apr-Jun 2026) can be selected below.
- If ALL meals were selected (above), you may continue to next section.
- You can access the Term 2A (Jan-Mar2026) order form using the following link: Term 2A (Jan-Mar2026) Order Form.
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of pasta sauce in the next section.
- Price: $7/serving
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Price: $3/slice
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $7.50 for 6” sub sandwich
- Select the type of sub sandwich, bread, topping(s) & sauce(s) in the next section.
- Price: $11.50 for 12” sub sandwich
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!