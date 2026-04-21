2026 Student Artworks Auction

Grade 1 explored the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi, a pottery repair technique that highlights broken places with gold, transforming them into something even more beautiful. Through this process, students reflected on the idea that when we experience hurt or challenges beyond our control, healing can bring new strength and beauty. Inspired by Romans 8:28, they considered how restoration is not just repair, but renewal—made richer and more meaningful.

In their paintings, bold lines trace “broken” pathways across the canvas, filled and connected with luminous gold. The striking contrast between deep background tones and the rich, lustrous gold creates a sense of movement, resilience, and hope. Each piece becomes a visual reminder that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.

These artworks can be displayed horizontally or vertically, making them a versatile and meaningful addition to an entryway or hallway.

Medium: Acrylic on canvas