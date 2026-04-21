2026 Student Artworks Auction

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Kindergarten A had a fun art time talking about different emotions that we feel, creating color blocks and strips that describe those feelings and bring them to life through bold colors and expressive movement. Across the surface, color becomes language: warm tones show joy and excitement, while cooler shades reflect calm and quiet moments. Some energetic and sweeping, others soft and gentle, the different brushstrokes, show how movement can express how we feel inside. What may first look like playful shapes becomes, on closer look, a thoughtful exploration of emotions, where every mark has meaning. Together, the students created not just a painting, but a shared picture of their feelings and experiences. These beautifully framed artworks are perfect for a dining room or office, adding liveliness to any space!
Medium: Acrylic on canvas (framed, inside painting 16 × 20 inches)
Starting bid
Kindergarten B had a fun art time talking about different emotions that we feel, creating color blocks and strips that describe those feelings and bring them to life through bold colors and expressive movement. Across the surface, color becomes language: warm tones show joy and excitement, while cooler shades reflect calm and quiet moments. Some energetic and sweeping, others soft and gentle, the different brushstrokes, show how movement can express how we feel inside. What may first look like playful shapes becomes, on closer look, a thoughtful exploration of emotions, where every mark has meaning. Together, the students created not just a painting, but a shared picture of their feelings and experiences. These beautifully framed artworks are perfect for a dining room or office, adding liveliness to any space!
Medium: Acrylic on canvas (framed, inside painting 16 × 20 inches)
Starting bid
Grade 1 explored the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi, a pottery repair technique that highlights broken places with gold, transforming them into something even more beautiful. Through this process, students reflected on the idea that when we experience hurt or challenges beyond our control, healing can bring new strength and beauty. Inspired by Romans 8:28, they considered how restoration is not just repair, but renewal—made richer and more meaningful.
In their paintings, bold lines trace “broken” pathways across the canvas, filled and connected with luminous gold. The striking contrast between deep background tones and the rich, lustrous gold creates a sense of movement, resilience, and hope. Each piece becomes a visual reminder that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
These artworks can be displayed horizontally or vertically, making them a versatile and meaningful addition to an entryway or hallway.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Starting bid
Grade 2 explored the beauty of line, texture, and shine through decorative painting inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi. Kintsugi is a Japanese art that teaches us that broken or imperfect things can be made even more beautiful by highlighting their cracks with gold.
Using bold, flowing strokes, students created unique pathways across their canvases, then carefully traced and filled them with shimmering gold paint.
Through this process, students reflected on how challenges or “breaks” can help us grow stronger and more unique. Just like in kintsugi, their artwork shows that imperfections can become something special and worth celebrating.
Each piece is one-of-a-kind, combining creativity with a meaningful message. The luminous gold details and delicate gold leaf accents create a polished, decorative look that catches the light beautifully.
These framed artworks can be displayed vertically or horizontally, making them a striking addition to any space.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas (framed, inside painting 16 × 20 inches)
Starting bid
Grade 2 explored the beauty of line, texture, and shine through decorative painting inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi. Kintsugi is a Japanese art that teaches us that broken or imperfect things can be made even more beautiful by highlighting their cracks with gold.
Using bold, flowing strokes, students created unique pathways across their canvases, then carefully traced and filled them with shimmering gold paint.
Through this process, students reflected on how challenges or “breaks” can help us grow stronger and more unique. Just like in kintsugi, their artwork shows that imperfections can become something special and worth celebrating.
Each piece is one-of-a-kind, combining creativity with a meaningful message. The luminous gold details and delicate gold leaf accents create a polished, decorative look that catches the light beautifully. To elevate their work even further, students added touches of gold leaf, giving their paintings extra brilliance and a rich, textured finish.
These framed artworks can be displayed vertically or horizontally, making them a striking addition to any space.
Medium: Acrylic and gold leaf on canvas (framed, inside painting 16 × 20 inches)
Starting bid
Grade 3 explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pieces with gold, celebrating imperfections rather than hiding them. In kintsugi, cracks are seen as part of an object’s history intricately transformed into something stronger and more beautiful.
Students interpreted this idea through abstract compositions using torn colored papers in a variety of geometric and organic shapes. Each fragment was thoughtfully arranged and individually glued onto the canvas, then accented with gold to “elevate” and unify the pieces. The gold details symbolize healing, strength, and the beauty that can emerge from challenges.
The contrast between textured paper, bold shapes, and luminous gold creates dynamic, eye-catching compositions. Every artwork is unique, reflecting each student’s creativity and personal expression.
These mixed media pieces can be displayed individually or as a set, forming a cohesive and meaningful visual story of resilience and transformation.
Medium: Torn colored paper, acrylic, and gold on canvas
Size: 12 × 12 inches (each)
Starting bid
Grade 3 explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pieces with gold, celebrating imperfections rather than hiding them. In kintsugi, cracks are seen as part of an object’s history intricately transformed into something stronger and more beautiful.
Students interpreted this idea through abstract compositions using torn colored papers in a variety of geometric and organic shapes. Each fragment was thoughtfully arranged and individually glued onto the canvas, then accented with gold to “elevate” and unify the pieces. The gold details symbolize healing, strength, and the beauty that can emerge from challenges.
The contrast between textured paper, bold shapes, and luminous gold creates dynamic, eye-catching compositions. Every artwork is unique, reflecting each student’s creativity and personal expression.
These mixed media pieces can be displayed individually or as a set, forming a cohesive and meaningful visual story of resilience and transformation.
Medium: Torn colored paper, acrylic, and gold on canvas
Size: 12 × 12 inches (each)
Starting bid
Grade 3 explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pieces with gold, celebrating imperfections rather than hiding them. In kintsugi, cracks are seen as part of an object’s history intricately transformed into something stronger and more beautiful.
Students interpreted this idea through abstract compositions using torn colored papers in a variety of geometric and organic shapes. Each fragment was thoughtfully arranged and individually glued onto the canvas, then accented with gold to “elevate” and unify the pieces. The gold details symbolize healing, strength, and the beauty that can emerge from challenges.
The contrast between textured paper, bold shapes, and luminous gold creates dynamic, eye-catching compositions. Every artwork is unique, reflecting each student’s creativity and personal expression.
These mixed media pieces can be displayed individually or as a set, forming a cohesive and meaningful visual story of resilience and transformation.
Medium: Torn colored paper, acrylic, and gold on canvas
Size: 12 × 12 inches (each)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 4 & 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but highlighted as part of an object’s story. Through this idea, students reflected on how challenges and imperfections can lead to growth, strength, and beauty.
Each student created an individual painting using expressive color palettes and carefully painted gold “cracks” that weave across the surface. Some artists chose bold, striking gold lines, while others used more delicate, intricate strokes, creating a beautiful variety of styles and interpretations. These branching lines connect areas of color, symbolizing healing, resilience, and transformation.
The contrast between vibrant backgrounds and luminous gold details results in eye-catching compositions that feel both dynamic and meaningful. Though small in scale, each piece carries a powerful message and showcases thoughtful design, control, and creativity. No two artworks are alike, making each one a unique expression of renewal and beauty.
Medium: Acrylic and gold on paper (framed)
Starting bid
Grade 5 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken objects with gold, where cracks are celebrated as part of their story. Inspired by this idea, students created abstract compositions in the shape of kintsugi bowls.
Using torn colored papers in a variety of geometric and organic forms, each fragment was carefully arranged and individually glued onto the surface. Gold lines were then added to “mend” and elevate the pieces, symbolizing healing, strength, and transformation.
The curved bowl shapes, combined with vibrant color and luminous gold, create balanced and eye-catching designs. Each artwork is unique, reflecting both creativity and the powerful idea that broken pieces can be made whole—and even more beautiful.
Medium: Torn colored paper, acrylic, and gold on canvas
Starting bid
Grade 6 artists explored the philosophy of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken objects with gold, where cracks are celebrated as part of their story. Inspired by this idea, students created abstract compositions in the shape of kintsugi bowls.
Using torn colored papers in a variety of geometric and organic forms, each fragment was carefully arranged and individually glued onto the surface. Gold lines were then added to “mend” and elevate the pieces, symbolizing healing, strength, and transformation.
The curved bowl shapes, combined with vibrant color and luminous gold, create balanced and eye-catching designs. Each artwork is unique, reflecting both creativity and the powerful idea that broken pieces can be made whole—and even more beautiful.
Medium: Torn colored paper, acrylic, and gold on canvas
Starting bid
Grade 7 students explored abstract expressionism through the work of artist and philosopher Barnett Newman. Inspired by his use of large “color fields” and “zips,” or unique vertical lines, students learned how simple forms can express powerful emotions and shape the space around them.
Through this process, students reflected on how even a single line can create tension, balance, and feeling. They were also introduced to the slow art movement, learning to pause, observe, and be present with their honest emotions such as power, happiness, fear, excitement, or peace in the presence of God.
Using acrylic on canvas, students created bold compositions with strong color blocks and intentional lines. Some works feature textured brushstrokes, while others emphasize smooth, clean surfaces, showing a range of artistic approaches.
These pieces can be displayed vertically or horizontally, offering flexibility in how they are enjoyed.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 11 × 14 inches
Starting bid
Grade 7 students explored abstract expressionism through the work of artist and philosopher Barnett Newman. Inspired by his use of large “color fields” and “zips,” or unique vertical lines, students learned how simple forms can express powerful emotions and shape the space around them.
Through this process, students reflected on how even a single line can create tension, balance, and feeling. They were also introduced to the slow art movement, learning to pause, observe, and be present with their honest emotions such as power, happiness, fear, excitement, or peace in the presence of God.
Using acrylic on canvas, students created bold compositions with strong color blocks and intentional lines. Some works feature textured brushstrokes, while others emphasize smooth, clean surfaces, showing a range of artistic approaches.
These pieces can be displayed vertically or horizontally, offering flexibility in how they are enjoyed.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 8 × 10 inches
Starting bid
Grade 7 students explored abstract expressionism through the work of artist and philosopher Barnett Newman. Inspired by his use of large “color fields” and “zips,” or unique vertical lines, students learned how simple forms can express powerful emotions and shape the space around them.
Through this process, students reflected on how even a single line can create tension, balance, and feeling. They were also introduced to the slow art movement, learning to pause, observe, and be present with their honest emotions such as power, happiness, fear, excitement, or peace in the presence of God.
Using acrylic on canvas, students created bold compositions with strong color blocks and intentional lines. Some works feature textured brushstrokes, while others emphasize smooth, clean surfaces, showing a range of artistic approaches.
These pieces can be displayed vertically or horizontally, offering flexibility in how they are enjoyed.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 8 × 10 inches
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students created a special collection of works that reflect both personal expression and artistic growth. Each student designed an individual 3 × 3 inch canvas inspired by the philosophy of kintsugi, exploring the idea that brokenness can be transformed into beauty.
Through their own unique styles, students interpreted this concept in different ways. Some used bold applications of gold spray paint, while others chose delicate, refined gold cracks, creating a range of expressive and meaningful pieces. Though small in size, each canvas carries a thoughtful and personal message, perfect for display on a desk or in an intimate space.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 3 × 3 inches (individual works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students collaborated on two large-scale paintings; one created by the Grade 8 girls and the other by the Grade 8 boys. These works were inspired by an art history study of Barnett Newman and the abstract expressionist movement of the mid 1900s. Students explored the use of color fields and strong linear elements to convey emotion, presence, and balance within a composition.
Together, this collection represents both individuality and community. The small kintsugi works speak to personal journeys of growth and resilience, while the larger collaborative pieces reflect unity, shared experience, and creative dialogue. Each artwork is a meaningful keepsake from our graduating class, celebrating creativity, reflection, and transformation.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 12 × 24 inches (collaborative works)
Starting bid
Our Grade 8 graduating students collaborated on two large-scale paintings; one created by the Grade 8 girls and the other by the Grade 8 boys. These works were inspired by an art history study of Barnett Newman and the abstract expressionist movement of the mid 1900s. Students explored the use of color fields and strong linear elements to convey emotion, presence, and balance within a composition.
Together, this collection represents both individuality and community. The small kintsugi works speak to personal journeys of growth and resilience, while the larger collaborative pieces reflect unity, shared experience, and creative dialogue. Each artwork is a meaningful keepsake from our graduating class, celebrating creativity, reflection, and transformation.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Sizes: 12 × 24 inches (collaborative works)
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