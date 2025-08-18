WDO Welcome Gala

All ticket prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD). Purchases made in other currencies will be subject to your bank or credit card’s daily exchange rate and any applicable fees.



Please note that Zeffy suggests an optional contribution to support their services, which you can adjust or decline at checkout.



Terms and Conditions



By purchasing a ticket(s), you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to the below Terms & Conditions.





Ticket Purchase & Cancellation

All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued once a purchase has been completed.If you are unable to attend, tickets may not be transferred to another event or date. You may be able to assign your ticket to another person, for inquiries contact [email protected]





Event Changes & Cancellations

The organizer reserves the right to make changes to the programme, venue, or timing of the event. In the unlikely event that the evening is cancelled by the organizer, ticket holders will be refunded the face value of their tickets.





Force Majeure

The organizer is not responsible or liable for any failure to deliver the event in part or in full due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control (“Force Majeure Events”), including but not limited to: natural disasters, extreme weather, fire, flood, pandemic, government regulations, labour disputes, strikes, acts of terrorism, or war. In such cases, no refunds or compensation will be issued.





Liability

Attendance is at your own risk. The organizer accepts no responsibility for loss, injury, or damage sustained to persons or property while attending the event, except where such liability cannot be excluded by law.