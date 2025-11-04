WE BELIEVE - SAINT JOHN's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Sussex or Saint John, NB
Lot 1 Hand painted canvas art work - Value 25.00
Lot 2 Coffee Mug, value 20.00
Lot 3 Coffee Mug - value 20.00
Lot 4 Self Care Metal Tumbler Value 30.00
Lot 5 - Crowne Plaza, Moncton - 1 night stay for two ppl including parking a breakfast - expires Sept 30, 2026 - Value 300.00 starting bid 100.00
Lot 6- Milestone Grill and Bar, Moncton - no expire date - Value 25.00
Lot 7 Sports Rock, Moncton 25.00 - no expiry
Lot 8 Montana's Restaurant, Moncton - No expiry date. Value 25.00
Lot 9 Bag of Freeze Dried Candy (Blue Raspberry) Value 17.25
Lot 10 - Bluetooth Smart Watch Value 69.99
Lot 11 - 2 Dominoes Certificates (can be used at any Dominoes) each 1 toping 10 inch pizza no expiry date - Value 25.00
Lot 12 - 2 Dominoes Certificates (can be used at any Dominoes) each 1 toping 10 inch pizza no expiry date - Value 25.00
Lot 13 - 2 Dominoes Certificates (can be used at any Dominoes) each 1 toping 10 inch pizza no expiry date - Value 25.00
Lot 14- Shooters, Saint John. 1 Ales & Eights Room Value 100.00 (no expiry)
Lot 15 - Bay Ferry's from NB to NS - Expires Dec 31, 2025.
Lot 16- Charms Stirling Silver Necklace C.Z. Necklace - Value 160.00.
Lot 17 - Charm Sterling Silver earrings C.Z. earrings. Value 105.00.
Lot 18 The Mule, Sussex, NB- Gift Card 25.00 - No Expiry date.
Lot 19 Joy to the World Pillow and Farm House Christmas ornament - Value 25.00
Lot 20 2 Pottery Jugs - Value 35.00
Lot 21 Wooden decorative House - Value 20.00
Lot 22 Fierce Steal Toed Work Boots Men's Size 12 - Value 150.00
Lot 23 - OS9 Barber Shop - Youth (under 15) hair cut Value 20.00. No expiry
Lot 24 - OS9 Barber Shop - Youth (under 15) hair cut Value 20.00. No expiry
Lot 25 - OS9 Barber Shop - Youth (under 15) hair cut Value 20.00. No expiry
Lot 26 - Saint John Sea Dogs Hockey Jersey. Youth Extra Large
Lot 27 - Ladies hand nit slippers - Value 25.00
Lot 28 - Sea Dogs, Youth hat and mini hockey stick
Lot 29 - Sea Dogs, Youth hat and mini hockey stick - Starting bid 10.00
Lot 30 Berc's Cookhouse, Hampton - 50.00 Value, No expiry date.
Lot 31-JD'S Auto Service, Moncton. Alignment Value 80.00 (no expiry date)
Lot 32 - Lost Boy's Society - Cross Body purse and hat
Lot 33 - Willow Tree - Little Shepherd Value 79.00.
Lot 34 - Box of Peanuts (Snoopy, Charlie and others) Shaped Sugar Cookies in a collectors Holiday Musical tin box.
Lot 35 - Book Lot, From Anna Svetchnikov
Lot 36 - Book Lot, From Anna Svetchnikov
Lot 37 - Book Lot, From Anna Svetchnikov
lot 38 - Book Lot, From Anna Svetchnikov
Lot 39 - Privative Hand Crafted Snowman family - Value 60.00.
Lot 40 - Dooly's (Prince Edward Street SJ) 3 hours in a semi private room - pool and darts Value 150.00. (Expiry date June 2026)
Lot 41 - Dooly's (Prince Loch Lomond Street SJ) 3 hours in a semi private room - pool and darts Value 99.00 (Expiry date April 30 2026)
Lot 42 - Princes Auto - numerous items - Starting bid 5.00
Lot 43 - Dog Treat bucket and two dog food dishes. Value 15.00
Lot 44 - Bren Tax Lot, Including a 125.50 certificate to do your taxes - a great deal
Lot 45 - Bren Tax Lot, Including a 125.50 certificate to do your taxes - a great deal
Lot 46 - Hard Cover Children's Christmas Book.
Lot 47 - Family wall sign - Approximately 14 inches wide.
Lot 48 - Love Wall Sign - Approximately 14 inches wide
Lot 49 Life - Shelf sign - Approximately 10 inches
Lot 50 - Canvas sign - approximately 12 inches wide.
Lot 51 - Little Stuffed Snow Angel.
Lot 52 - Two Stocking Hangers - Very Heavy
Lot 53 - Metal Merry Christmas Sign. Approximately 16 inches long.
Lot 54- Peace, Love. Joy Sign, approximately 8x10.
Lot 55, Canvas Wall Hanging. Approximately 8 x 10
Lot 56 - Christmas scene - Value 200.00 Approx. - 28 x 50 inches
Lot 57 - Stuff Christmas Moose
Lot 58 Wooden Rocking horse about 10 inches tall
Lot 59 - Christmas Tree Topper.
Lot 60 - Two metal stars - 1 is about 6 inches other is 15 inches
Lot 61 Two wooden lanterns
Lot 62 - Positive wall hanging, about 10 x 16.
Lot 63 - Fresh Coffee wall hanging. About 10 x10
Lot 64 - Home wall hanging. Approx. 10 x 10
Lot 64 - Inukshuk Dog Food - 33 Lbs - Value 60.00
Lot 65 - Inukshuk Dog Food - 33 Lbs - Value 60.00
Lot 66 - Inukshuk Dog Food - 33 Lbs - Value 60.00
Lot 67 - Avalon Salon Spa - Value 20.00. No Expiry
Lot 68 - Irving Gas 25.00 Gift Card
Lot 69 - Tim Horton Coffee Lot - Value 65.00
Lot 70 - Hand Knitted Women Mitts - Value 20.00.
Lot 71 - Parks NB water bottle - Value 15.00
Lot 72 - Pen and Business Card Holder - Value 35.00
Lot 73 - Wood Dog Treat dish
Lot 74 - ALNB Cooler Value 30.00-A great Christmas Gift
Lot 75 - Gift Card for $50.00 to the Restaurants list on the card (no Expiry).
Lot 76 - Gift Card for $50.00 to the Restaurants list on the card (no Expiry).
Lot 77 - Chateau Saint John Hotel - 1 night stay for 2 including parking and breakfast (Exp Dec 2026)- Value 200.00
Lot 78 - Beard Oil - Value 20.00 + 10.00 Gift Certificate (No Exp)
Lot 79 - Ink Addicts gift card (for a Tattoo) - Value 200.00
Lot 80 - Ink Addicts gift card. Value 60.00 for body piercing.
Lot 81 - H&R Block, for Saint John Office - for a tax preparation. Value 120.00
Lot 82 - - H&R Block, for Saint John Office - for a tax preparation. Value 120.00 Starting bid 50.00
Lot 83 - Inside Out Nature Center, Saint John. (No Exp) Value 25.00.
Lot 84 - Bells, in Midland, NB. Value 50.00 (No Exp)
Lot 85 - YMCA, Saint John Youth three Month Membership (No Exp) Value 186.00
Lot 86 - Moncton Capitol Theater Gift Certificate. Opera box for 4 ppl (No Exp) Value 200.00+.
Lot 87 - The Bra Room 25.00 Gift Certificate (No Exp)
Lot 88 - Fundy Honda Oil Change Value 125.00 (no exp)
Lot 89 - Fundy Honda Oil Change Value 125.00 (no exp)
Lot 90 - Fundy Honda Oil Change Value 125.00 (no exp)
Lot 91 - Brent Rourke Cabinet Maker. Cherry Wood Divided Oval Carrier Hand Made by Brent. Value 120.00
Lot 92 - Tambourine. Value 17.00
Lot 93 - Yoga Over Skirt. Womens size 6 retails for 88.00
Lot 94 - Boy Under Armor shorts size XL. Retails at 29.99
Lot 95- Blue House Christmas Onesie Boy size 12. retail value 38.99
Lot 96 - Under Armor jogging pants boys size large. retail 55.00
Lot 97 - Boy Tommy Hilfiger shirt - size Large. Retail value 46.99
Lot 98 Tommy Hilfiger Boys size large. Retail value 36.99
Lot 99-Boy's Old Navy Shirt (Navy Blue) Size Xl
Lot 100 - Boys XL Old Navy Shirt.
Lot 101 - Boys Old Navy XL long sleeve shirt.
Lot 102 - Boy's Gap Jeans - XXL (youth size14-16). Draw string waist, straight leg. Retail 54.99
Lot 103 - Boy's Gap Jeans - XXL (youth size14-15). Draw string waist, straight leg. Retail 54.99
Lot 104 - Dickie's Long Sleeve shirt Mens size large
Lot 105 - Switch self love journal - Value 30.00
Lot 106- Ship 3D picture (12x12 inches)
Lot 107 - Deer canvas painting
Lot 108 - Innovation Nation Book.
Lot 109 - All Natural Seed package - Value 20.00.
Lot 110 Men's Cologne, Bath Brush and stickers
Lot 111 - Kids Bath Balms
Lot 112 - Note pad, handmade pen, bookmark and phone pen.
Lot 113 - Wood burn lion. Value 80.00.
Lot 114 - Captain America two hand made fleece pillow cases.
Lot 115 - Moon Magic Candle
Lot 116 - Handmade soaps and wash knitted wash cloth. Value 30.00.
Lot 117 - Handmade ceramic soap dish and 1 bar of goat milk soap (scent clean cotton).
Lot 118 - Handyman lot of screwdriver, phone holder and car freshener.
Lot 119 - Children's Handmade pillow travel blanket
Lot 120 - Handmade candles (6 mini candles) with a wooden candle holder. Value 30.00.
Lot 121 - 6 handmade bath balms. Value 25.00.
Lot 122 - Mitsubishi car lot (key chain, winter mitts and metal travel mug) + Oil change certificate. Value 140.00
Lot 123 Crochet dog. Value 25.00.
Lot 124 - Two Cora's Gift Cards. Vale 20.00 total.
Lot 125 - Two Cora's Gift Cards.Value 20.00 total.
Lot 126- $50 IClean Gift Card good in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John.
Lot 127 - 50.00 I Clean Gift Card good in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John.
Lot 128 - CCM Jetspeed FT Brand Hockey stick.
Lot 129-Metal symbol.
Lot 130 - UNB Reds Hockey Jersey - adult size xl
Lot 131 - Noel Privative NOEL stocking
Lot 132 - Primitive tree and snowman - Value 35.00.
Lot 133 - Children's Paw Patrol knitted hat.
Lot 134 - Children's Paw Patrol knitted hat.
Lot 135 - Youth knitted winter hat
Lot 136 - Adult Mittens
Lot 137 - Christmas mug, socks and ornament.
Lot 138-Handmade coffee table Value 350.00.
Lot 139 2 gift cert Pizza Delight Sussex , 15 inch 3 topping pizza. Expiry date Dec. 15 2025
