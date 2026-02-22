The Penticton And District Community Arts Council

Hosted by

The Penticton And District Community Arts Council

About this event

We Create Activities: Tuesday

[12PM-2PM] Water Words: Poetry Workshop
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 24

Find your voice and create original pieces of poetry.

[4PM-6PM] Pen & Ink: Drawing Workshop
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 24

Learn the basics of pen and ink drawing (cross-hatching, pointilism, scribbles) and create a pen and ink work of your very own.

[6PM-8PM] Building Your Own Archive: Preserving History&Art
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 25

Learn about the importance of histories and develop skills in handling, storing, and preserving family photographs and heirlooms.

[4PM-8PM] Parade Puppet Making
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 24

Create your own puppets and costumes for Friday's Parade for No Reason using recycled materials.

Add a donation for The Penticton And District Community Arts Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!