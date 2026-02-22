We Create Activities: Tuesday

Hosted by
About this event
Find your voice and create original pieces of poetry.
Learn the basics of pen and ink drawing (cross-hatching, pointilism, scribbles) and create a pen and ink work of your very own.
Learn about the importance of histories and develop skills in handling, storing, and preserving family photographs and heirlooms.
Create your own puppets and costumes for Friday's Parade for No Reason using recycled materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!