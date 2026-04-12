Walkabout Farm Therapeutic Riding Association Inc.

Offered by

Walkabout Farm Therapeutic Riding Association Inc.

About this shop

Wear the Impact

Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - L item
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - L item
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - L
$70

This cozy, deep red hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - XL item
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - XL item
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - XL
$70

This cozy, deep red hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - XXL item
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - XXL item
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie - XXL
$70

This cozy, deep red hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Antique Sapphire Hoodie - S item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - S item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - S
$70

This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Antique Sapphire Hoodie - L item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - L item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - L
$70

This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Antique Sapphire Hoodie - XL item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - XL item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - XL
$70

This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Antique Sapphire Hoodie - XXL item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - XXL item
Antique Sapphire Hoodie - XXL
$70

This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Hunter Green Hoodie - S item
Hunter Green Hoodie - S item
Hunter Green Hoodie - S
$70

This cozy, gorgeous green hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Hunter Green Hoodie - M item
Hunter Green Hoodie - M item
Hunter Green Hoodie - M
$70

This cozy, gorgeous green hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Hunter Green Hoodie - XXL item
Hunter Green Hoodie - XXL item
Hunter Green Hoodie - XXL
$70

This cozy, gorgeous green hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Dark Grey Hoodie - M item
Dark Grey Hoodie - M item
Dark Grey Hoodie - M
$70

This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Dark Grey Hoodie - L item
Dark Grey Hoodie - L item
Dark Grey Hoodie - L
$70

This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Dark Grey Hoodie - XXL item
Dark Grey Hoodie - XXL item
Dark Grey Hoodie - XXL
$70

This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Dark Grey Hoodie - Youth S item
Dark Grey Hoodie - Youth S item
Dark Grey Hoodie - Youth S
$60

This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.

Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth S item
Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth S item
Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth S
$60

This cozy, royal blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm.

Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth M item
Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth M item
Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth M
$60

This cozy, royal blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm.

Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth XXL item
Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth XXL item
Royal Blue Hoodie - Youth XXL
$60

This cozy, royal blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm.

Heather Red T-Shirt - S item
Heather Red T-Shirt - S item
Heather Red T-Shirt - S
$25

This soft, light red T-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Heather Red T-Shirt - M item
Heather Red T-Shirt - M item
Heather Red T-Shirt - M
$25

This soft, light red T-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Heather Red T-Shirt - L item
Heather Red T-Shirt - L item
Heather Red T-Shirt - L
$25

This soft, light red T-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth XS item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth XS item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth XS
$20

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth S item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth S item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth S
$20

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth M item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth M item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth M
$20

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth L item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth L item
Royal Blue T-Shirt - Youth L
$20

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.

Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth S item
Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth S item
Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth S
$15

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs.

Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth M item
Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth M item
Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth M
$15

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs.

Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth L item
Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth L item
Royal Blue T-Shirt (Old logo) - Youth L
$15

This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth S item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth S item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth S
$20

This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.

The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.

Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth M item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth M item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth M
$20

This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.

The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.

Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth L item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth L item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Light Blue - Youth L
$20

This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.

The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.

Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth XS item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth XS item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth XS
$20

This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth S item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth S item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth S
$20

This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth M item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth M item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth M
$20

This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth L item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth L item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Grey - Youth L
$20

This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Dark Blue - XS item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Dark Blue - XS item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Dark Blue - XS
$25

This dark blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

Cute Bunny T-Shirt Dark Blue - S item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Dark Blue - S item
Cute Bunny T-Shirt Dark Blue - S
$25

This dark blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.

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