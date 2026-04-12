Wear the Impact

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This cozy, deep red hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, deep red hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, deep red hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, bright blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, gorgeous green hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, gorgeous green hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, gorgeous green hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, dark grey hoodie not only keeps you warm, it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm. Featuring our official logo on the front and the names of all our beloved horses on the back, it’s a perfect blend of comfort, community, and cause.
This cozy, royal blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm.
This cozy, royal blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm.
This cozy, royal blue hoodie not only keeps you warm—it helps support the life-changing programs at Walkabout Farm.
This soft, light red T-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, light red T-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, light red T-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs. The front proudly displays the Walkabout logo, while the back features the names of all our incredible horses who help make healing possible.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs.
This soft, royal blue T-shirt is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of support for Walkabout Farm’s therapeutic programs.
This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.
The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.
Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.
The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.
Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.
The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.
Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This grey T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This dark blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
This dark blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back. The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs. Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!