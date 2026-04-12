Wear the Impact

This light blue T-shirt features a charming animal-themed design on the front and the official Walkabout Farm logo on the back.

The Cute Bunny Initiative was inspired by a heartwarming moment at the farm, when a young participant spoke his very first words—“cute bunny.” This simple phrase became a symbol of the meaningful breakthroughs made possible through our programs.

Proceeds from every shirt directly support the life-changing work we do at Walkabout Farm. Wear it proudly, knowing you’re helping create more moments just like this one.