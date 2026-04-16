Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

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Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

About this event

Webinar: Backyard Birds & Big Impacts with Birds Canada

General Admission
Free

Join us for a presentation in collaboration with Birds Canada that invites you to look more closely at the birds sharing your neighbourhood. You’ll learn how to spot and identify common backyard species and see how your observations can become valuable contributions to community science. Find out how these shared sightings help inform research, conservation actions, and policy decisions, and leave with practical ideas for how you can support birds and their habitats, starting right at home.

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