Crestview Home and School

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Crestview Home and School

About this event

Wednesdays Pizza March - April 2026

One Slice CHEESE - March 11 item
One Slice CHEESE - March 11
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - March 18 item
One Slice CHEESE - March 18
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - March 25 item
One Slice CHEESE - March 25
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - April 1 item
One Slice CHEESE - April 1
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - April 8 item
One Slice CHEESE - April 8
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - April 15 item
One Slice CHEESE - April 15
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - April 22 item
One Slice CHEESE - April 22
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - April 29 item
One Slice CHEESE - April 29
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

Add a donation for Crestview Home and School

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