Crestview Home and School

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Crestview Home and School

About this event

Wednesdays Pizza May - June 2026

One Slice CHEESE - May 13 item
One Slice CHEESE - May 13
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - May 20 item
One Slice CHEESE - May 20
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - May 27 item
One Slice CHEESE - May 27
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - June 3 item
One Slice CHEESE - June 3
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - June 10 item
One Slice CHEESE - June 10
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

One Slice CHEESE - June 17 item
One Slice CHEESE - June 17
$3

Please indicate how many slices you would like for your child per date.

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