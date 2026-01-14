Dr. George M. Weir Elementary School P.A.C.

Weir Movie Night - Zootopia 2

2900 E 44th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5R 3A8, Canada

General Admission
$2

General Admission movie ticket.

HAWAIIAN MOVIE NIGHT PIZZA COMBO
$6

Each combo includes 1 slice of Hawaiian pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.

CHEESE MOVIE NIGHT PIZZA COMBO
$6

Each combo includes 1 slice of Cheese pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.

PEPPERONI MOVIE NIGHT PIZZA COMBO
$6

Each combo includes 1 slice of Pepperoni pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.

MOVIE NIGHT SNACK COMBO
$3

Each combo includes 1 bag of chips, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.

Bag of Chips
$1

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
$1
Juice Box
$1

Mr. Freeze
$1

Cheese Pizza Slice
$5

1 XL Pizza slice

Hawaiian Pizza Slice
$5

1 XL Pizza slice

Pepperoni Pizza Slice
$5

1 XL Pizza slice

