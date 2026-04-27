Weir Spring Carnival 2026 - Early Bird Sales

Big prizes. Small ticket. Real upside. Enter our raffle for a shot at premium prizes Valued at $1000+ from local sponsors and community partners. More entries = better odds—lock yours in early before they’re gone. 🎟️





**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **