Weir Spring Carnival 2026 - Early Bird Sales

About this event
Do you have Multiple Kids in your Family? Then, the VIP Family Pack is ideal for you!
It includes:
110 Game Tickets
2 Cotton Candy
10 Raffle Tickets
⭐$140 VALUE FOR ONLY $100!⭐
(SAVE $40)
Big prizes. Small ticket. Real upside. Enter our raffle for a shot at premium prizes Valued at $1000+ from local sponsors and community partners. More entries = better odds—lock yours in early before they’re gone. 🎟️
**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **
Big prizes. Small ticket. Real upside. Enter our raffle for a shot at premium prizes Valued at $1000+ from local sponsors and community partners. More entries = better odds—lock yours in early before they’re gone. 🎟️
**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **
Take your shot at the pot! Purchase a 50/50 ticket for a chance to win half the total jackpot while supporting our school community. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize—don’t miss your chance to win big! 🎟️
**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **
Take your shot at the pot! Purchase a 50/50 ticket for a chance to win half the total jackpot while supporting our school community. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize—don’t miss your chance to win big! 🎟️
**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **
Our cotton candy is made fresh Same day and quantities are limited—pre-purchase now to guarantee yours and skip the line on event day. 🍭
Light up the night with our Weir Glow wand a colorful, flashing wand that brings instant fun to every moment. Perfect for kids, photos, and dancing under the lights, it’s the must-have carnival accessory you don’t want to miss. Grab yours and glow all night! ✨
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!