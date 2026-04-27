Dr. George M. Weir Elementary School P.A.C.

Hosted by

Dr. George M. Weir Elementary School P.A.C.

About this event

Weir Spring Carnival 2026 - Ticket Sales

2900 E 44th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5R 3A8, Canada

6 Game Ticket Pack
$10

Games will range in cost between 1 - 6 Game tickets. Please note: Socks are required for all inflatables. No Socks, No Entry.

22 Game Ticket Pack
$30

Games will range in cost between 1 - 6 Game tickets. Please note: Socks are required for all inflatables. No Socks, No entry.

40 Game Ticket Pack
$50

Games will range in cost between 1 - 6 Game tickets. Please note: Socks are required for all inflatables. No Socks, No entry.

⭐️VIP FAMILY PACK⭐️
$110

110 game tickets

10 raffle tickets

2 cotton candy bags

Raffle Ticket
$1

Big prizes. Small ticket. Real upside. Enter our raffle for a shot at premium prizes Valued at $1400+ from local sponsors and community partners. More entries = better odds—lock yours in early before they’re gone. 🎟️

**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **

Raffle Ticket - 7 Tickets
$5

Big prizes. Small ticket. Real upside. Enter our raffle for a shot at premium prizes Valued at $1000+ from local sponsors and community partners. More entries = better odds—lock yours in early before they’re gone. 🎟️

**Day of Ticket Sales end at 6:30pm. You MUST be present for the draw that will commence at 7:00pm. If your number is called and you are not present, we will draw until a number is pulled that is present. **

Cotton Candy - 1 Bag
$6

Our cotton candy is made fresh Same day and quantities are limited—pre-purchase now to guarantee yours and skip the line on event day. 🍭

Weir Glow Wand
$10

Light up the night with our Weir Glow wand a colorful, flashing wand that brings instant fun to every moment. Perfect for kids, photos, and dancing under the lights, it’s the must-have carnival accessory you don’t want to miss. Grab yours and glow all night! ✨

Choose from: Heart, Star or Mickey Mouse shapes
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Add a donation for Dr. George M. Weir Elementary School P.A.C.

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