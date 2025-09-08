Welcome Back BBQ

AB-582

Didsbury, AB T0M 0W0, Canada

Preschool siblings aged 0-1
free

Little guests 0–1 years old are welcome to join in the fun and activities! Food and drinks are not included for this age group.

Preschool siblings aged 2-5
free

This ticket includes 1 hot dog and 1 drink.

Hungry for more? Additional hot dogs, drinks, and tasty treats will be available for purchase!

NorthStar Student Grades K-12
free

This ticket includes 1 hot dog and 1 drink.

Hungry for more? Additional hot dogs, drinks, and tasty treats will be available for purchase!

NSA Students' Parents/ Legal Guardian
free

This ticket includes 1 hot dog and 1 drink.

Hungry for more? Additional hot dogs, drinks, and tasty treats will be available for purchase!

Non-NSA Extra People Tickets - Aged 2 and up
free

Welcome to join the fun! This ticket does not include food or drinks, but little guests can participate in all activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the BBQ.

Extra Hot Dogs - $3.00
free

Want extra hot dogs? You can place your order here! Payment will be collected at the BBQ, and we’ll make sure the number of hot dogs you requested is ready for you.

Hot Dogs will be $3.00 each.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing