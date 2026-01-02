Welcome Back Event - Chamber Appreciation Dinner

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Enjoy an evening of connection, appreciation, and celebration with fellow Chamber members. This ticket includes access to the Welcome Back Event and Chamber Appreciation Dinner, highlighting the value of membership and priorities for the year ahead.
Reserve a full table for your team of employees or volunteers and enjoy the evening together. This option includes six tickets for Chamber members, offering a shared dining experience, networking opportunities, and recognition of the people who strengthen our business community.
Join us for an evening of connection and appreciation with the Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce. This ticket includes access to the Welcome Back Event and Chamber Appreciation Dinner and offers an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of Chamber membership.
Host your team of employees or volunteers at a reserved table for six and enjoy an evening of dining, networking, and connection. This ticket provides a shared experience at the Chamber Appreciation Dinner and an introduction to the Chamber’s work and membership benefits.
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