NSEC Welcome Back Pack! Family BBQ & Community Makerspace Event

Hosted by
About this event
One hot dog will be provided to each student of Nature School for our BBQ. Please include the number of MEAT hot dogs you will require for your NSEC students.
One hot dog will be provided to each student of Nature School for our BBQ. Please include the number of VEGGIE hot dogs you will require for your NSEC students.
Please include the number of MEAT hot dogs you will require for your family.
Please include the number of VEGGIE hot dogs you will require for your family.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!