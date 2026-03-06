Welcome to the Barrie Pride Shop!!

About this shop
A fun, informative, and interactive guide to all things 2SLGBTQIA+, geared towards allies, the newly-out, and anyone who wants to learn more about:
Packed with colouring pages and other interactive sections to enhance learning, this pocket-sized primer
A chunky plastic chain necklace in bright rainbow colours!
Assorted rubber shoe charms in various queer themes - please include the number associated to the grouping of charms that you want in an email to us or in the comments section of the checkout!
Text reads "DISABILITY PRIDE"
~6 inches in diameter
Text reads "I'M PROUD OF YOU - FREE DAD HUGS"
~6 inches in diameter
Bracelet cuffs with embroidery floss stripes in the lesbian pride colours and bi pride colours. Stiff fabric with smooth metal tips, fits most adult wrists.
A fun rainbow bracelet that fastens like a watch strap or a belt. Could also be used for a tiny collar for a furry/scaly/feathery friend!
Adjustable, fits most wrists.
A bracelet made from braided strands, each featuring a round and slightly domed charm with either a Trans* pride flag or a lesbian pride flag.
Rubber shoe charms - red circles with hearts in the background, featuring two interlocked Venus symbols where the circles are shaped like hearts, and the text above reads "WLW" (Women who Love Women)
Rubber shoe charms - rainbows in the colour scheme of the lesbian flag, with white text reading "Yay! I'm Gay!"
Rubber shoe charms - a circle with a rainbow background, and two black interlocked Venus symbols.
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