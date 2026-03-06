Barrie Pride

Offered by

Barrie Pride

About this shop

Welcome to the Barrie Pride Shop!!

Rainbow Orientation: an intro to all things 2SLGBTQIA+ item
Rainbow Orientation: an intro to all things 2SLGBTQIA+ item
Rainbow Orientation: an intro to all things 2SLGBTQIA+ item
Rainbow Orientation: an intro to all things 2SLGBTQIA+
$7

A fun, informative, and interactive guide to all things 2SLGBTQIA+, geared towards allies, the newly-out, and anyone who wants to learn more about:

  • the identities behind the acronym
  • different kinds of transition
  • stages of change
  • and much more!

Packed with colouring pages and other interactive sections to enhance learning, this pocket-sized primer

Chunky Rainbow Chain item
Chunky Rainbow Chain item
Chunky Rainbow Chain
$5

A chunky plastic chain necklace in bright rainbow colours!

Progress Pride Flag Metal Dog Tag item
Progress Pride Flag Metal Dog Tag
$5
Shoe Charms - 4 for $2 item
Shoe Charms - 4 for $2 item
Shoe Charms - 4 for $2
$2

Assorted rubber shoe charms in various queer themes - please include the number associated to the grouping of charms that you want in an email to us or in the comments section of the checkout!

Disability Pride Sticker item
Disability Pride Sticker
$3

Text reads "DISABILITY PRIDE"

~6 inches in diameter

Free Dad Hugs Sticker item
Free Dad Hugs Sticker
$3

Text reads "I'M PROUD OF YOU - FREE DAD HUGS"

~6 inches in diameter

Cuff-style Bracelets - Bi and Lesbian Flags item
Cuff-style Bracelets - Bi and Lesbian Flags
$5

Bracelet cuffs with embroidery floss stripes in the lesbian pride colours and bi pride colours. Stiff fabric with smooth metal tips, fits most adult wrists.

Watch Strap-Style Rainbow Bracelet item
Watch Strap-Style Rainbow Bracelet
$5

A fun rainbow bracelet that fastens like a watch strap or a belt. Could also be used for a tiny collar for a furry/scaly/feathery friend!

Adjustable, fits most wrists.

Braided Bracelets with Trans and Lesbian Pride Charms item
Braided Bracelets with Trans and Lesbian Pride Charms
$5

A bracelet made from braided strands, each featuring a round and slightly domed charm with either a Trans* pride flag or a lesbian pride flag.

WLW Shoe Charms item
WLW Shoe Charms
$1

Rubber shoe charms - red circles with hearts in the background, featuring two interlocked Venus symbols where the circles are shaped like hearts, and the text above reads "WLW" (Women who Love Women)

YAY! I'M GAY! Shoe Charms item
YAY! I'M GAY! Shoe Charms
$1

Rubber shoe charms - rainbows in the colour scheme of the lesbian flag, with white text reading "Yay! I'm Gay!"

Rainbow Venus Symbols Shoe Charms item
Rainbow Venus Symbols Shoe Charms
$1

Rubber shoe charms - a circle with a rainbow background, and two black interlocked Venus symbols.

Add a donation for Barrie Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!