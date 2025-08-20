Welcome to the IJM Canada Silent Art Auction Featuring Sue Howard-Warren

Witness

Artist: Sue Howard-Warren

Year: 2024

Mixed Media on Canvas (Framed)

Dimensions: 28” x 22”





Witness is a deeply evocative mixed media work that confronts the viewer with the fractured reality of human nature.





At its center is a silhouetted head, fragmented into puzzle-like pieces — a visual metaphor for the complexity, vulnerability, and disintegration of identity. The puzzle-like divisions within the figure reflect the psychological and spiritual toll of exploitation, while vibrant reds and blues suggest both vitality and trauma.





Floating text fragments evoke suppressed truths and broken narratives. Through layered textures and abstraction, Sue invites viewers to confront the complexity of human nature — its capacity for both resilience and rupture.





This piece is a visual lament and a spiritual invocation, calling us to bear witness to those rendered invisible. It challenges us to see not just suffering, but sacred dignity.





Each of the pieces on auction is part of a larger series. 50% of the sale proceeds for the other pieces in both the Brick and Medusa series will also be donated to IJM.

To view the full collection, visit: www.shamalart.com