Welcome to the IJM Canada Silent Art Auction Featuring Sue Howard-Warren

About this event
Witness
Artist: Sue Howard-Warren
Year: 2024
Mixed Media on Canvas (Framed)
Dimensions: 28” x 22”
Witness is a deeply evocative mixed media work that confronts the viewer with the fractured reality of human nature.
At its center is a silhouetted head, fragmented into puzzle-like pieces — a visual metaphor for the complexity, vulnerability, and disintegration of identity. The puzzle-like divisions within the figure reflect the psychological and spiritual toll of exploitation, while vibrant reds and blues suggest both vitality and trauma.
Floating text fragments evoke suppressed truths and broken narratives. Through layered textures and abstraction, Sue invites viewers to confront the complexity of human nature — its capacity for both resilience and rupture.
This piece is a visual lament and a spiritual invocation, calling us to bear witness to those rendered invisible. It challenges us to see not just suffering, but sacred dignity.
Each of the pieces on auction is part of a larger series. 50% of the sale proceeds for the other pieces in both the Brick and Medusa series will also be donated to IJM.
To view the full collection, visit: www.shamalart.com
Trinity (Triptych)
Artist: Sue Howard-Warren
Year: 2025
Mixed Media on Canvas
Dimensions: 36” x 24”
Trinity presents three ethereal figures, suspended in ambiguity and framed by vertical panels that suggest confinement. Their indistinct forms evoke the anonymity of child laborers whose identities are erased by systemic exploitation.
The repetition and dissolution of shapes mirror the monotony and psychological fragmentation of kiln work. Sue’s use of erasure and pentimento transforms the canvas into a site of remembrance, where lost voices begin to surface.
This piece asks viewers to confront the boundaries — physical, emotional, and spiritual — that isolate the vulnerable. It is a quiet act of resistance, a call to see and to respond.
You Are Not Alone
Artist: Sue Howard-Warren
Year: 2022
Mixed Media on Canvas (Framed)
Dimensions: 35” x 24”
You Are Not Alone is a layered meditation on memory and divine presence amid toil. Abstract forms swirl across the canvas, suggesting movement, chaos, and the passage of time.
Embedded textures and subdued tones evoke the dust and heat of the brick kilns, while subtle outlines hint at figures emerging and dissolving. Sue’s mixed media approach creates a palimpsest of lives — obscured, reclaimed, and sanctified.
This final piece in the series reflects the spiritual imperative to witness: to recognize the image of God in every child, and to honor stories that have been buried. It is both prayer and protest.
