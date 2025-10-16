Welcome to the Vintage Treasures Sale for Breast Cancer Action Quebec! (Part 2)

Step into classic British sophistication with this vintage double-breasted blazer from Jaeger, a brand synonymous with quality and enduring style. Crafted in Great Britain from pure new wool, this blazer exudes an air of timeless elegance. This blazer is a testament to enduring quality and classic design. Whether paired with tailored trousers for a polished professional look or dressed down with jeans for a touch of vintage cool, this blazer is sure to elevate any outfit. It is labeled to fit a 37-inch bust and 39-inch hips.