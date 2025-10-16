Welcome to the Vintage Treasures Sale for Breast Cancer Action Quebec! (Part 2)

Hosted by
Add a touch of vintage elegance to your wardrobe with this classic Mondi Fashion blazer. Made from pure new wool, this blazer features a sophisticated navy/black color with gold-toned button details and a distinctive crest or emblem on the chest. The blazer is fully lined and in good condition, showcasing the quality and style of Mondi Fashion. A unique find for any vintage enthusiast or fashion-forward individual, this blazer is a statement piece that will elevate any outfit.
Elevate your style with this sophisticated vintage blazer from A Line Anne Klein. Crafted from luxurious 100% silk, this blazer features a sleek design, single-button closure, and a timeless appeal. The neutral color makes it versatile for both professional and casual occasions. A true vintage gem for any fashion lover.
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this vintage Jaeger blazer. Made in Great Britain from 100% pure new wool, this blazer is a timeless classic. It features a single-button closure, flap pockets, and a vibrant salmon/coral color that's sure to turn heads. This blazer is fully lined and designed to fit a bust of 37 inches and hips of 39 inches. Perfect for adding a touch of vintage sophistication to any outfit.
Make a statement with this vintage green wool blazer! This eye-catching piece features a vibrant green color, a classic two-button closure, and a unique heart-shaped pin on the lapel. The blazer has flapped pockets. A standout piece for any vintage lover!
Add a touch of vintage Canadian style to your wardrobe with this blazer from Casual Connection. Made from a blend of 70% wool, 5% cashmere, and 25% nylon, this blazer features a vibrant marigold/mustard color, flapped pockets, and a one-button closure. A cozy and stylish piece perfect for layering. Made in Canada, this blazer is a unique find for vintage enthusiasts.
This blazer blends comfort and sophistication with its 70% wool, 5% cashmere, and 25% nylon construction. Featuring a 3-button closure and a classic design, this blazer is versatile for various occasions. Made in China.
Make a bold statement with this striking vintage Jaeger blazer! Crafted in Great Britain from 94% wool and 6% nylon, this blazer features a vibrant red color, a classic three-button closure, and flapped pockets. The label indicates it is designed to fit a 35-inch bust. A timeless and sophisticated addition to any wardrobe, this vintage Jaeger blazer is sure to turn heads.
This vintage blazer from D'OraQ features a classic design with a dark color and striking gold buttons. A great statement piece for any wardrobe.
This vintage double-breasted blazer from Mondi Fashion exudes classic style with its striking design. The black blazer features gold-toned buttons and a distinctive embroidered crest on the chest and the inside lining. It's fully lined and features a tailored silhouette.
Experience the understated luxury of this vintage cardigan from Salvatore Ferragamo, a name synonymous with Italian craftsmanship and timeless design. This cardigan offers a sophisticated take on a classic silhouette. The cardigan is a dark color, complemented by matching ribbon detailing and tonal buttons. Two pockets add a touch of practicality. This cardigan is more than just a garment; it's a piece of fashion history, representing the enduring appeal of Italian design.
Step into classic British sophistication with this vintage double-breasted blazer from Jaeger, a brand synonymous with quality and enduring style. Crafted in Great Britain from pure new wool, this blazer exudes an air of timeless elegance. This blazer is a testament to enduring quality and classic design. Whether paired with tailored trousers for a polished professional look or dressed down with jeans for a touch of vintage cool, this blazer is sure to elevate any outfit. It is labeled to fit a 37-inch bust and 39-inch hips.
Make a bold statement with this vintage Jones New York blazer, a vibrant addition to any wardrobe. Crafted from 100% pure wool, this blazer exudes quality and classic American style, highlighted by its attention-commanding vibrant red hue, a unique collarless neckline which creates a flattering profile, smooth and clean lines suitable for various events, a timeless three-button closure for a sophisticated look, and practical welt pockets.
This classic blazer from Anne Klein offers effortless style and versatility, crafted from a comfortable blend of 96% cotton and 4% spandex that provides a flattering fit, as well as a comfortable and flexible feel perfect for all-day wear, a timeless and flattering single-breasted silhouette, a neutral color easily paired with a variety of outfits, functional flap pockets, and long sleeves, making it a versatile staple for any wardrobe that is sure to become a go-to favorite whether dressing it up for a business meeting or keeping it casual with jeans.
Step into timeless elegance with this classic Jaeger red blazer, a standout piece from one of Britain's most celebrated fashion houses. Crafted from high-quality viscose, this blazer features a structured silhouette with a notched lapel, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The blazer is a UK size 10 / USA size 8, designed to comfortably fit a bust of 86cm (34 inches) and hips of 91cm (36 inches). Perfect for vintage lovers or anyone looking to add a pop of color and style to their wardrobe.
Elevate your wardrobe with this timeless vintage Jaeger cardigan. Crafted from 100% wool in Great Britain, this piece exudes quality and sophistication. The cardigan features a unique design with decorative gold-tone buttons and trim details. It's perfect for adding a touch of classic elegance to any outfit. This Jaeger cardigan is more than just a garment; it's a piece of history, reflecting an era of quality and attention to detail.
Add a touch of Finnish design to your wardrobe with this vintage Marimekko blazer, designed by SAMU-JUSSI KOSKI. This stylish black blazer features a unique silhouette with structured shoulders and a flattering tailored fit. Made from a comfortable blend of 53% cotton and 47% lyocell, it's both breathable and durable. The blazer features subtle button detailing and a minimalist aesthetic that's characteristic of Marimekko's iconic designs. Size is 42 (European) / 14 (US). It's a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Elevate your style with this classic vintage Jaeger blazer, crafted in France from 100% high-quality cotton. This sophisticated blazer features a timeless design with a relaxed fit, perfect for layering or wearing as a light jacket. The cream/off-white colorway adds a touch of understated elegance, making it a versatile piece for any wardrobe. The blazer includes functional front pockets, a button-front closure, and button detailing on the cuffs. The size is marked as a US 14 / UK 16. The "Made in France" label signifies superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.
This classic vintage Jaeger blazer, crafted from 100% wool and made in Great Britain, exudes timeless elegance. The blazer features a tailored design with a button-front closure. It's labeled as a UK size 16, equivalent to a US size 14, with measurements to fit a bust of 39 inches and hips of 41 inches. Perfect for adding a touch of vintage sophistication to any outfit, this blazer is a unique find.
This unique vintage jacket from Ed Battah Co. offers a stylish faux suede look in a rich, deep green color. Made in Canada, this size M jacket features a button-down front, chest pockets, and a 100% polyester lining.
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this vintage Steilmann jacket, crafted from 100% lamb nappa leather in a vibrant pink hue. This zip-front jacket features a clean, collarless design and is labeled as a US size 14. A unique vintage piece made in India.
This timeless vintage blazer from Steilmann is crafted from 100% genuine leather in a versatile tan color. Made in Turkey, this classic blazer features a button-front closure, notched lapels, and front pockets. Labeled as a US size 16, it offers a flattering silhouette.
This sophisticated vintage pant suit from Jaeger is crafted from pure new wool, made in Great Britain. The set includes a tailored blazer with a button closure and matching straight-leg pants, both featuring a subtle plaid pattern. Labeled as a UK size 14 (US size 12), the suit is designed to fit a bust of 37 inches and hips of 39 inches. This classic ensemble offers a timeless, professional look.
This classic vintage pant suit from the Liz Claiborne Collection features a sophisticated double-breasted blazer and matching pants in black. The blazer is a size 10, while the pants are a size 12. The shell is made of 70% Triacetate and 30% Polyester, and the lining is 51% Acetate and 49% Nylon.
