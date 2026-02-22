Royal Canadian Legion Goderich Branch 109

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Royal Canadian Legion Goderich Branch 109

About this event

"We'll Meet Again" - Royal Canadian Legion Branch 109 - Centenary Gala

56 Kingston St

Goderich, ON N7A 3K5, Canada

Single Ticket
$85

Your $85 ticket includes entry to our WWII-themed Centenary Gala, live swing music by the Lighthouse Swing Band Orchestra, cocktail hour catered by Part II Bistro, a decadent Ladies Auxiliary cakewalk table, and an unforgettable evening of dancing and vintage elegance.

Table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a special table for 8 and enjoy reserved seating for the evening plus complimentary wine at your table, along with full access to all gala festivities, live music, and cocktail hour.

COMPED/GUEST
Free

VETS TABLE

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