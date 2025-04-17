WELLAND BE IN CHRIST CHURCH

Hosted by

WELLAND BE IN CHRIST CHURCH

About this event

WELLAND BE IN CHRIST CHURCH's Beatles Inspired Silent Auction

Pick-up location

99 E Main St, Welland, ON L3B 3W5, Canada

Beatles Inspired Painting By Jacqui Eisen item
Beatles Inspired Painting By Jacqui Eisen
$75

Starting bid

Titled "Crossing Abbey Road". Get your hands on this one-of-a-kind painting by local artist Jacqui Eisen. Inspired by a rare photo of all four band mates. The painting is 34" x 25.5" inclusive of frame. Get your bid in now! Must be able to pick up in Welland. Acrylic and ink on plywood panel

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!