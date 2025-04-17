WELLAND BE IN CHRIST CHURCH's Beatles Inspired Silent Auction

Titled "Crossing Abbey Road". Get your hands on this one-of-a-kind painting by local artist Jacqui Eisen. Inspired by a rare photo of all four band mates. The painting is 34" x 25.5" inclusive of frame. Get your bid in now! Must be able to pick up in Welland. Acrylic and ink on plywood panel

Titled "Crossing Abbey Road". Get your hands on this one-of-a-kind painting by local artist Jacqui Eisen. Inspired by a rare photo of all four band mates. The painting is 34" x 25.5" inclusive of frame. Get your bid in now! Must be able to pick up in Welland. Acrylic and ink on plywood panel

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