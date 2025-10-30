Lifestyle and Pets

Hosted by
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $300.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Buffalo Bills
1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park, NY
More about this item:
Own a remarkable piece of Buffalo Bills history with this autographed cleat signed by star offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. A multi-time Pro Bowl selection, All-Pro standout, and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Dawkins is one of the most respected players in the league, on and off the field. This collectible item comes complete with a letter of authenticity, making it a must-have for any Bills fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.
Auction Item #59
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $500.00
This item was generously donated by:
Big Country Raw
6159 Spring Creek Rd, Smithville
More about this item:
Treat your pet to the ultimate gift with this Big Country Raw package! Featuring a gift basket filled with raw food, chew toys, accessories, and gift certificates, this $500 value bundle has everything your furry friend needs for health, fun, and tail-wagging happiness.
Auction Item #52
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This item was generously donated by:
Vitasana Health + Fitness
261 Martindale Rd Unit 7
More about this item:
Get motivated and reach your fitness goals with Vitasana’s Group Fitness Training! This 10-pack of passes gives you access to expert-led sessions for up to 8 individuals in a private gym setting, where classes are tailored to both the group’s needs and your personal goals. It’s the perfect way to stay active, have fun, and achieve results together.
Auction Item #53
Starting bid
Every dollar counts when it comes to providing Street Healthcare to our region’s most vulnerable.
A donation of $5.00 provides snacks for those visiting one of our clinics.
A donation of $10.00 helps supply our clients with basic hygiene necessities.
A donation of $20.00 buys medical supplies for wound care.
A donation of $40 adds up to enable REACH Niagara to keep providing our vital services to those who are most in need.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/change-for-change-5
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $170.00
This item was generously donated by:
Power Yoga Canada Niagara
130 Hwy 20 E unit A2, Fonthill
https://poweryogacanada.com/niagara/
More about this item:
Recharge your body and mind with a one-month unlimited hot yoga pass to Power Yoga Canada Niagara. Perfect for building strength, flexibility, and inner calm, this pass gives you unlimited access to energizing classes designed to leave you feeling balanced and revitalized.
Auction Item #54
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $190.00
This package was generously donated by:
Vitasana Health + Fitness
261 Martindale Rd Unit 7
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Stay strong and keep your training going at home with Vitasana’s Group Fitness Training 10-pack, now paired with an Everlast Chin-Up Bar! Enjoy expert-led group sessions for up to 8 individuals in a private gym, while the chin-up bar lets you continue building strength and reaching your fitness goals from the comfort of your own home.
Auction Item #55
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $340.00
This package was generously donated by:
The Grounding Place
More about this package:
This month-long Pilates experience is perfect for anyone looking to feel grounded, energized, and more in tune with their body.
Auction Item #82
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
Minor Bros Country Living
2705 RR 20, Fonthill
More about this item:
Delight your furry friends with this fun-filled pet package! Enjoy a $25 Minor Brothers Country Living gift card along with a bucket overflowing with seasonal chew toys, tasty treats, and food samples, perfect for keeping tails wagging all season long.
Auction Item #50
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $260.00
This item was generously donated by:
Brand Blvd.
261 Martindale Rd Unit 13, St. Catharines
Brendon Nicholson
More about this item:
Stay warm and stylish this winter with the Canada Sportswear Ultimate Cold Weather Parka in size large, built for maximum comfort in the harshest conditions. Paired with cozy Stance socks, this package ensures you’re bundled up from head to toe for whatever the season brings.
Auction Item #58
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Level up your Pokémon collection with this exciting Surging Sparks ETB + Booster Bundle! Packed with powerful cards, fun surprises, and everything you need to dive deeper into the game, this bundle is perfect for collectors and battlers alike. Get ready to spark some serious excitement!
Auction Item #60a
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Level up your Pokémon collection with this exciting Surging Sparks ETB + Booster Bundle! Packed with powerful cards, fun surprises, and everything you need to dive deeper into the game, this bundle is perfect for collectors and battlers alike. Get ready to spark some serious excitement!
Auction Item #60b
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $270.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Upgrade your game with this high-performance right-handed driver, built for power, control, and customization. It features a True Temper EvenFlow Riptide graphite shaft (available in Regular 5.5R or Stiff 6.0S), a Lamkin Crossline 360 grip, and a 10.5° loft with four adjustable hosel settings (9.5, 10.5, 10.5 Draw, 11.5) to dial in your perfect swing. A Kirkland Signature headcover and wrench are included to keep your club protected and finely tuned.
Auction Item #61
Starting bid
Supporting REACH Niagara all year round has never been easier.
Sign up to be a monthly donor. By backing REACH you are bringing life saving Street Healthcare to more than 500 people across the Niagara Region monthly.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/day-to-day-month-to-month
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Make your cat’s holiday season extra special with the Catit Vesper High Base! Stylish and functional, this modern cat tower provides the perfect spot for climbing, lounging, and play, keeping your feline friend happy and entertained.
Auction Item #51
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $290.00
This package was generously donated by:
Mitchell Contracting
3932 Garner Rd, Niagara Falls
https://mitchellcontracting.ca/
More about this package:
Stay adventure-ready with this YETI prize pack, built for durability and everyday convenience! It includes a rugged 5L red lunch box, two sleek 591ml white tumblers, and two tough 750ml green water bottles, perfect for keeping your food fresh and your drinks perfectly hot or cold wherever you go.
Auction Item #62
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $330.00
This package was generously donated by:
Wilson Sports - Blair Rickers
Amy Bozza Ontario Mortgage Agent L1
(289) 690-5786
More about this package:
Boost your game on and off the court with this dynamic sports bundle! The Cadence Edgeless 16 Pickleball Paddle offers precision, power, and control for players of all levels, while the Nike Dri-Fit FCB Barcelona Rakuten Soccer Jersey (L) keeps you cool, comfortable, and stylish. Perfect for athletes and fans alike!
Auction Item #63
Starting bid
YOUR gift can be the reason that someone receives life saving care this season.
Donate $25.00 or more during this auction and you will receive a donation certificate to present as a gift.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/give-the-gift-of-reach
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $125.00
This item was generously donated by:
Dr. Amanda Bell
More about this item:
Add style and convenience to your everyday outings with the Poppies and Peonies Downtown Crossbody in Chestnut. With its rich, warm tone and versatile design, this chic bag keeps your essentials organized while complementing any outfit. Perfect for hands-free, on-the-go living!
Auction Item #65
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This package was generously donated by:
The Toronto Blue Jays
One Blue Jays Way, Suite 3200, Toronto
More about this package:
This autographed baseball by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman comes fresh off his thrilling World Series performance. A standout collectible, with certificate of authenticity, from one of the game's premier arms, it’s a must-have for any baseball fanatic.
Auction Item #79
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $180.00
This item was generously donated by:
Dr. O'Reilly
More about this item:
Add a touch of sparkle to your wardrobe with the Kate Spade Joeley Glitter Crossbody Bag in Dusk Navy. Stylish and versatile, this bag is perfect for carrying your essentials while making a chic statement for day or night.
Auction Item #69
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $120.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Upgrade your daily routine with this complete personal care bundle! It includes an Oral-B electronic toothbrush head for a superior clean, an Essenza hand soap set for a luxurious touch, and a Waterpik Shower Clean Pro to elevate your shower experience.
Auction Item #65
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $175.00
This package was generously donated by:
VineTech Canada
278 Line 5 Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
More about this package:
Discover new flavours with six bottles of wine from Big Head Wine, perfect for tasting, sharing, or adding to your collection. (Bidders must be 19+ with valid ID to participate.)
Auction Item #74
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $175.00
This package was generously donated by:
VineTech Canada
278 Line 5 Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
More about this package:
Discover new flavours with six bottles of wine from Big Head Wine, perfect for tasting, sharing, or adding to your collection. (Bidders must be 19+ with valid ID to participate.)
Auction Item #75
Starting bid
Support our mobile health team by supplying our mobile clinic with fuel for 1 week!
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/fuel-the-telus-health-mobile-clinic
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $785.00
This package was generously donated by:
ClaraDerma+
300 Bunting Rd Unit 12, St. Catharines
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Elevate your skincare expertise with an online Medical Aesthetician course from Claraderma Academy, perfect for anyone looking to expand their knowledge or begin a new career path in aesthetics. Complement your learning with a Hada Labo Face Cream Set from Costco, offering deep hydration and luxurious care for glowing, healthy skin.
https://www.medicalaestheticstraining.ca/
Auction Item #43
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Pamper yourself with this ultimate skincare bundle designed to help you glow from the inside out! Enjoy a True Glow LED Face Mask, a Neutrogena sunscreen pack, a Hada Labo Face Cream Set, and more, everything you need for radiant, refreshed, and beautifully protected skin.
Auction Item #44
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $110.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Treat your hair to the ultimate care and styling with this luxurious bundle! Define and nourish curls with Marc Anthony Curl Cream, restore shine with a revitalizing scalp hair oil, and finish with salon-quality results using the powerful Dreame Hair Dryer. It’s everything you need for healthy, beautiful hair every day.
Auction Item #46
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $265.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Niagara Skin and Body Clinic
432 Niagara St, St. Catharines
http://niagaraskinandbody.square.site/
(905) 363-4453
More about this package:
Refresh, rejuvenate, and protect your skin with this powerhouse skincare trio! The ZO Daily Getting Skin Ready Program provides a complete starter system designed to promote healthy, glowing skin while defending against early signs of aging. Paired with the Ava Isa Every Morning Sunscreen, a lightweight, mineral-based formula with a silky, sheer finish, and the True Glow LED Face Mask for added radiance and rejuvenation, this bundle delivers everything you need for your best skin yet.
Auction Item #45
