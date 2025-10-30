Lifestyle and Pets

Every dollar counts when it comes to providing Street Healthcare to our region’s most vulnerable.





A donation of $5.00 provides snacks for those visiting one of our clinics.





A donation of $10.00 helps supply our clients with basic hygiene necessities.





A donation of $20.00 buys medical supplies for wound care.





A donation of $40 adds up to enable REACH Niagara to keep providing our vital services to those who are most in need.





Follow the link below to save lives:





https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/change-for-change-5



