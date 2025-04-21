Wellness for a Cause

WELLNESS MORNING INCLUDES; Movement is Medicine, with Andrea - Certified Personal Trainer Food as Fuel, with Taya - Holistic Nurtritionist Gentle Yoga flow, with Mariya - Yoga Instructor, bring your yoga mat! Healthy Workspaces: Ergonomics 101, with Alyssa - Kinesiologist and Ergonomics Specialist Light refreshments provided

WELLNESS MORNING INCLUDES; Movement is Medicine, with Andrea - Certified Personal Trainer Food as Fuel, with Taya - Holistic Nurtritionist Gentle Yoga flow, with Mariya - Yoga Instructor, bring your yoga mat! Healthy Workspaces: Ergonomics 101, with Alyssa - Kinesiologist and Ergonomics Specialist Light refreshments provided

seeMoreDetailsMobile