Wellness Wednesday

Free activity!
Disconnect from university struggles with warm tea, active listeners from Vent Over Tea, colouring, and puzzles at District 3 (1250 Rue Guy Suite #600, Montréal, QC H3H 2L3).
Free activity!
Disconnect from university struggles with warm tea, active listeners from Vent Over Tea, colouring, and puzzles at District 3 (1250 Rue Guy Suite #600, Montréal, QC H3H 2L3).
Spill & Paint + Goodie bag (6:30 PM - 8:30 PM)
$7
[SOLD OUT!]
Goodie bags for the first 25 people!
This special 7$ ticket comes with a goodie bag, a relaxing session of painting, snacks, bubble tea, and good vibes at the downtown Hive Café (1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. H-239, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8).
[SOLD OUT!]
Goodie bags for the first 25 people!
This special 7$ ticket comes with a goodie bag, a relaxing session of painting, snacks, bubble tea, and good vibes at the downtown Hive Café (1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. H-239, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8).
Spill & Paint (6:30 PM - 8:30 PM)
$7
This 7$ ticket comes with a relaxing session of painting, snacks, bubble tea, and good vibes at the downtown Hive Café (1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. H-239, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8).
This 7$ ticket comes with a relaxing session of painting, snacks, bubble tea, and good vibes at the downtown Hive Café (1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. H-239, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!