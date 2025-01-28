Wellness Wednesday

[SOLD OUT!] Goodie bags for the first 25 people! This special 7$ ticket comes with a goodie bag, a relaxing session of painting, snacks, bubble tea, and good vibes at the downtown Hive Café (1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. H-239, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8).

[SOLD OUT!] Goodie bags for the first 25 people! This special 7$ ticket comes with a goodie bag, a relaxing session of painting, snacks, bubble tea, and good vibes at the downtown Hive Café (1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. H-239, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8).

More details...