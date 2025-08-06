WEM Annual Gala

OE Banquet & Conference Centre 2245 Speers Rd

Oakville, ON L6L 6X8, Canada

General Admission
$150

Join us for the full WEM Gala experience — a night of elegance, entertainment, and impact.

Enjoy all event amenities, including lavish dinner service, entertainment lineup, raffle participation, and access to the dance floor until the last song plays.

VIP Admission Table(10)
$1,400

Go all out with the ultimate group experience!

Reserve an exclusive table for you and nine guests, complete with premium seating close to the stage, priority dinner service, and complimentary wine on your table. Perfect for businesses, families, or friends celebrating together in style.

Raffle Ticket
$10

Raffle ticket to support a Mother raising a child with Special needs, and stand a chance to win a gift.

Add a donation for Nigerian Mums in the West

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!