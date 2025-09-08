Women of Excellence Ministry - WEM INC

Women of Excellence Ministry - WEM INC

WEM Gala 2025

1520 Stone Church Rd E

Hamilton, ON L8W 3P9, Canada

Gala Ticket
$60

Your ticket includes an elegant evening of celebration, a delicious 4 course dinnerlive DJ, and the chance to participate in our silent auction supporting Women of Excellence.

Child Ticket (under 10 years old)
$30

ONLY for children under the age of 10 years old.

Standard Table Sponsor
$600

✨ Premium Perks for Standard Table Sponsor:

  • Guaranteed Reserved Seating for 10 guests
  • Company/family name displayed on table
  • Early Access to participate in silent auction
Silver Table Sponsor
$1,000

✨ Premium Perks for Silver Table Sponsors:

  • Guaranteed Reserved Seating for 10 guests
  • Company/family name displayed on table
  • Recognition in program
  • Early Access to participate in silent auction
Gold Table Sponsor
$5,000

✨ Premium Perks for Gold Table Sponsors:

  • Guaranteed Reserved Seating for 10 guests
  • Company/family name displayed on table
  • Recognition in program
  • Host Announcement
  • Early Access to participate in silent auction
Platinum Table Sponsor
$10,000

✨ Premium Perks for Platinum Table Sponsors:

  • Guaranteed Reserved Seating for 10 guests
  • Company/family name displayed on table
  • Recognition in program
  • Host Announcement
  • Full page program ad of company/business
  • Speaking Opportunity
  • Early Access to participate in silent auction
Sponsor an Award of $350
$350
  • Directly sponsor an award with your "Organization, Business, or Family Name" to be presented to a women or girl at the Gala
  • You'll be invited to write the description of the type of candidate the award should go to, allowing your sponsorship to reflect the values of you values + WEM

