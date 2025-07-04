AUCTION - Westboro Region Food Bank Silent Auction of Whispers Pub Collectibles

Item 36





Lacrosse Stick, Wood and Leather, (118.5cm x 16cm)





Vintage Wooden Lacrosse stick, good condition.

Bring a piece of lacrosse history into your collection with this authentic vintage wooden lacrosse stick.





This model features the classic design and craftsmanship associated with traditional Native American lacrosse sticks, using rawhide lacing and solid wood. Hardwood shaft with leather & twine netting. Condition: Vintage condition – signs of wear consistent with age; great patina and character.





Dimensions: 118.5 cm x 16 cm (net)

This piece is not only a fantastic display item for sports enthusiasts and collectors, but also a meaningful representation of Indigenous craftsmanship in Canada. Ideal for vintage decor, sports memorabilia displays, or as a cultural conversation piece.