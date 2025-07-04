AUCTION - Westboro Region Food Bank Silent Auction of Whispers Pub Collectibles

Sales closed

CS Bell Hillsboro Cast Iron Coffee Grinder Mill Model No.1 item
CS Bell Hillsboro Cast Iron Coffee Grinder Mill Model No.1
$400

Starting bid

Item 82:

Antique Cast Iron Coffee Grinder Mill Model 1, Sweet Memories, manufactured by C.S. Bell Company, (13 in x 12 in)

Victorian Primitive Oversized Wooden Hand Weights, Dumbbells
$100

Starting bid

Item 77:

Dumbbells (pair) 2 lbs each, Wooden, No Markings, (12 in x 3 1/2 in)

Lacrosse Stick
$80

Starting bid

Item 36


Lacrosse Stick, Wood and Leather, (118.5cm x 16cm)


Vintage Wooden Lacrosse stick, good condition.

Bring a piece of lacrosse history into your collection with this authentic vintage wooden lacrosse stick.


This model features the classic design and craftsmanship associated with traditional Native American lacrosse sticks, using rawhide lacing and solid wood. Hardwood shaft with leather & twine netting. Condition: Vintage condition – signs of wear consistent with age; great patina and character.


Dimensions: 118.5 cm x 16 cm (net)

This piece is not only a fantastic display item for sports enthusiasts and collectors, but also a meaningful representation of Indigenous craftsmanship in Canada. Ideal for vintage decor, sports memorabilia displays, or as a cultural conversation piece.

Robinson's Barley Tin
$50

Starting bid

Item 74:

Fabulous Antique Barley Tin, Robinson's Patent Barley for Infants & Invalids, Keen Robinson & Co. LTD Established 1742 London, England, Printed in Colour with Seashell Design, (12.4 cm x 7 1/2 cm)

Vintage Antique Wood Baseball Bat Handmade 32" 1900s
$60

Starting bid

Item 35

Baseball Bat, Wooden, No Markings,(80.5cm x 5.5cm)

Westboro Football Club Team Plaque 1906 item
Westboro Football Club Team Plaque 1906
$25

Starting bid

Item 3


Westboro football club team 1906

Vintage Wooden Fly Fishing Net Handmade
$35

Starting bid

Item 59


Fishing Nets (Pair), Wood and Netting, No Markings, Drilled holes for hanging on wall (52cm x 22cm)

Thank you for Choosing Whispers
$20

Starting bid

Item 57


Sign; Thank you for choosing Whispers Pub & Eatery Est. 1981, (10 in x 4 1/2 in)

Vintage History of Golf Collectible Shadow Box Wood Framed
$60

Starting bid

Item 65


Collector's Delight History of Golf Shadow Box, filled with a variety of golf balls and clubs, as well as photos of golfers.

Ice Hockey Shin Guards Vintage 1930s
$20

Starting bid

Item 61


Shin Guards (pair), Solid Leather and Fabric, (19 in x 8 1/4 in)

1941 Vintage Gresvig Canada Ski Company Laurentian Alpine
$35

Starting bid

Item 32


1941 Vintage Gresvig Canada Ski Company Laurentian Alpine Racing Wood Skis


Snow Skis with Bindings (Pair), 1941 Kandahar, Made in Norway, Wooden Skis and Metal Bindings (205cm x 10cm),


The Kandahar binding is a type of ski binding, specifically a cable binding, that was popular in the mid-20th century. It was invented by Guido Reuge in 1929 and named after the Kandahar Ski Club, known for hosting the Kandahar Cup ski races.


Condition: Good

Vintage Water Skis
$30

Starting bid

Item 83


Vintage Water Skis (Pair), Cottage Memories, wood, leather, and metal, No Markings, (119cm x 15.1cm)

Vintage Exclusive U-Throw-A Boomerang
$20

Starting bid

Item 70


Fun Collectible Vintage Boomerang, Wooden, Handcrafted & Painted, Made in Victoria, Australia (7in x 15.5 in)

Nepean High School
$25

Starting bid

Item 14


Laying of the Nepean High School cornerstone on Sept. 11, 1922.

Alouette Smoking Tobacco tin
$25

Starting bid

Item 75


Beautiful Vintage Collectible Alouette Smoking Tobacco Tin (1 of 2), Manufactured by B. Houde, and Grothé Limited, Quebec, Montreal, Painted Metal with Illustration of Bird, Enbossed Screw on lid, (10.5 cm x 11 cm)

Women's Hockey Team PETS
$10

Starting bid

Item 7


Framed Vintage Photo

Vintage photo from Whispers Pub
$30

Starting bid

Item 13


Vintage photo of office

Trailblazers on Ice
$30

Starting bid

Item 8


"ALERT" Women's Hockey Team 1916 Champions.

Framed Vintage Photo.

Vintage Copper Teapot
$25

Starting bid

Item 71


Vintage Beautiful Collectible Teapot, Looped Handle, Ogee/Curved Spout, metal (19.5cm x 21.5cm)

Vintage Les Stoefen AG Spalding Arrow Tennis Racquet, 1930s
$25

Starting bid

Item 37


Tennis Racket in Wooden Frame, A.G. Spalding Brothers, Portrait and Signature on the Handle, Les Stoefen Name.

Brutus the Bulldog
$20

Starting bid

Item 31


Reproduction; Harrison Fisher; part of Edwardian Lady with Dogs following the race.

Two-level shelf mirror
$60

Starting bid

Item 66


Vintage Carved Sideboard Mirror Shelf with Two Levels, 121 x 40 cm

Player's Navy Cut Cigarettes Medium
$15

Starting bid

Item 116


Vintage cigarette Tin, Player's Navy Cut Cigarettes Medium, metal hinged lid with Printing and Portrait, (15cm x 11 cm x 2cm)

Winchester Cigarettes
$15

Starting bid

Item 117


Vintage cigarette tin, Winchester Cigarettes, metal hinged lid, (14.8 cm x 7.5 cm x 3.4 cm)

Gold Flake Cigarettes Tin
$15

Starting bid

Item 115


Vintage cigarette tin, W.D and H.O. Wills, Gold Flake Cigarettes, metal hinged lid, (15 cm x 10.9 cm x 1.8cm),

Player's Navy Cut-Medium Cigarettes Tin
$15

Starting bid

Item 76C


Vintage cigarette Tin, Player's Navy Cut Cigarettes Medium, metal hinged lid with Printing and Portrait, (15cm x 11 cm x 2cm)

Brown Wood Bevelled Mirror
$50

Starting bid

Item 68


Lovely Scrolled & Carved Mirror Frame, detachable wood piece; long mirror, 56 x 120cm

2-level shelf mirror
$60

Starting bid

Item 66


Vintage carved side board, mirror shelf with 2 levels

121cm x 40 cm

Wall Shelf Mirror
$80

Starting bid

Item 67


Beautiful vintage intricately carved sideboard mirror shelf


141.5 x 36 cm

