AUCTION - Westboro Region Food Bank Silent Auction of Whispers Pub Collectibles

Starting bid
Item 82:
Antique Cast Iron Coffee Grinder Mill Model 1, Sweet Memories, manufactured by C.S. Bell Company, (13 in x 12 in)
Starting bid
Item 77:
Dumbbells (pair) 2 lbs each, Wooden, No Markings, (12 in x 3 1/2 in)
Starting bid
Item 36
Lacrosse Stick, Wood and Leather, (118.5cm x 16cm)
Vintage Wooden Lacrosse stick, good condition.
Bring a piece of lacrosse history into your collection with this authentic vintage wooden lacrosse stick.
This model features the classic design and craftsmanship associated with traditional Native American lacrosse sticks, using rawhide lacing and solid wood. Hardwood shaft with leather & twine netting. Condition: Vintage condition – signs of wear consistent with age; great patina and character.
Dimensions: 118.5 cm x 16 cm (net)
This piece is not only a fantastic display item for sports enthusiasts and collectors, but also a meaningful representation of Indigenous craftsmanship in Canada. Ideal for vintage decor, sports memorabilia displays, or as a cultural conversation piece.
Starting bid
Item 74:
Fabulous Antique Barley Tin, Robinson's Patent Barley for Infants & Invalids, Keen Robinson & Co. LTD Established 1742 London, England, Printed in Colour with Seashell Design, (12.4 cm x 7 1/2 cm)
Starting bid
Item 35
Baseball Bat, Wooden, No Markings,(80.5cm x 5.5cm)
Starting bid
Item 3
Westboro football club team 1906
Starting bid
Item 59
Fishing Nets (Pair), Wood and Netting, No Markings, Drilled holes for hanging on wall (52cm x 22cm)
Starting bid
Item 57
Sign; Thank you for choosing Whispers Pub & Eatery Est. 1981, (10 in x 4 1/2 in)
Starting bid
Item 65
Collector's Delight History of Golf Shadow Box, filled with a variety of golf balls and clubs, as well as photos of golfers.
Starting bid
Item 61
Shin Guards (pair), Solid Leather and Fabric, (19 in x 8 1/4 in)
Starting bid
Item 32
1941 Vintage Gresvig Canada Ski Company Laurentian Alpine Racing Wood Skis
Snow Skis with Bindings (Pair), 1941 Kandahar, Made in Norway, Wooden Skis and Metal Bindings (205cm x 10cm),
The Kandahar binding is a type of ski binding, specifically a cable binding, that was popular in the mid-20th century. It was invented by Guido Reuge in 1929 and named after the Kandahar Ski Club, known for hosting the Kandahar Cup ski races.
Condition: Good
Starting bid
Item 83
Vintage Water Skis (Pair), Cottage Memories, wood, leather, and metal, No Markings, (119cm x 15.1cm)
Starting bid
Item 70
Fun Collectible Vintage Boomerang, Wooden, Handcrafted & Painted, Made in Victoria, Australia (7in x 15.5 in)
Starting bid
Item 14
Laying of the Nepean High School cornerstone on Sept. 11, 1922.
Starting bid
Item 75
Beautiful Vintage Collectible Alouette Smoking Tobacco Tin (1 of 2), Manufactured by B. Houde, and Grothé Limited, Quebec, Montreal, Painted Metal with Illustration of Bird, Enbossed Screw on lid, (10.5 cm x 11 cm)
Starting bid
Item 7
Framed Vintage Photo
Starting bid
Item 13
Vintage photo of office
Starting bid
Item 8
"ALERT" Women's Hockey Team 1916 Champions.
Framed Vintage Photo.
Starting bid
Item 71
Vintage Beautiful Collectible Teapot, Looped Handle, Ogee/Curved Spout, metal (19.5cm x 21.5cm)
Starting bid
Item 37
Tennis Racket in Wooden Frame, A.G. Spalding Brothers, Portrait and Signature on the Handle, Les Stoefen Name.
Starting bid
Item 31
Reproduction; Harrison Fisher; part of Edwardian Lady with Dogs following the race.
Starting bid
Item 66
Vintage Carved Sideboard Mirror Shelf with Two Levels, 121 x 40 cm
Starting bid
Item 116
Vintage cigarette Tin, Player's Navy Cut Cigarettes Medium, metal hinged lid with Printing and Portrait, (15cm x 11 cm x 2cm)
Starting bid
Item 117
Vintage cigarette tin, Winchester Cigarettes, metal hinged lid, (14.8 cm x 7.5 cm x 3.4 cm)
Starting bid
Item 115
Vintage cigarette tin, W.D and H.O. Wills, Gold Flake Cigarettes, metal hinged lid, (15 cm x 10.9 cm x 1.8cm),
Starting bid
Item 76C
Vintage cigarette Tin, Player's Navy Cut Cigarettes Medium, metal hinged lid with Printing and Portrait, (15cm x 11 cm x 2cm)
Starting bid
Item 68
Lovely Scrolled & Carved Mirror Frame, detachable wood piece; long mirror, 56 x 120cm
Starting bid
Item 66
Vintage carved side board, mirror shelf with 2 levels
121cm x 40 cm
Starting bid
Item 67
Beautiful vintage intricately carved sideboard mirror shelf
141.5 x 36 cm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!