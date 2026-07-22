Western Canada Women's Conference

About this event
This ticket includes a 3-day access pass, swag bag, and one admission into the networking mingle.
Tickets for the Dine Around Kamloops & the Women's Voice & Vision Awards Dinner can be purchased separately.
This ticket includes:
3-day access pass for the conference
Swag Bag
1 admission for the (3) Executive Seminars
1 admission to the Executive networking mingle
1 admission to the Dine around Kamloops Dinner
1 admission to the Women's Voice & Vision Awards Dinner
The ticket includes a 3-day access pass.
Proof of student ID is required for purchase. Please call our office to purchase.
Day access to the conference
Day access to the conference
The ticket includes 1 admission to the event, enjoy dinner, hear from guests and celebrate the accomplishments of women from the community. You will leave this event feeling inspired, empowered and have a sense of excitement for what is to come after this conference.
Pick one of three dinner venues to taste Kamloops, while continuing dialogue with keynotes.
Options:
Match Eatery
Sky Lounge
Embers Brewery
The ticket provides admission for (1) to the Executive Networking Mingle and includes appetizers and 1 drink ticket.
Meet and mingle with leading Executives, Scholars and Government Officials from across Canada.
$
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