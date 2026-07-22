a group of people holding up pink signs
Interior Women's Centre Society

Hosted by

Interior Women's Centre Society

About this event

Western Canada Women's Conference

1055 University Dr

Kamloops, BC V2C 0C8, Canada

General Admission
$475
Available until Aug 1

This ticket includes a 3-day access pass, swag bag, and one admission into the networking mingle.


Tickets for the Dine Around Kamloops & the Women's Voice & Vision Awards Dinner can be purchased separately.

VIP Admission
$730
Available until Aug 1

This ticket includes:

3-day access pass for the conference

Swag Bag

1 admission for the (3) Executive Seminars

1 admission to the Executive networking mingle
1 admission to the Dine around Kamloops Dinner

1 admission to the Women's Voice & Vision Awards Dinner

Student Admission
$275
Available until Aug 1

The ticket includes a 3-day access pass.

Proof of student ID is required for purchase. Please call our office to purchase.

Conference Day Pass October 15
$210

Day access to the conference

Conference Day Pass October 16
$210

Day access to the conference

Women's Voice & Vision Awards Dinner
$230

The ticket includes 1 admission to the event, enjoy dinner, hear from guests and celebrate the accomplishments of women from the community. You will leave this event feeling inspired, empowered and have a sense of excitement for what is to come after this conference.

Dine Around Kamloops
$75

Pick one of three dinner venues to taste Kamloops, while continuing dialogue with keynotes.

Options:
Match Eatery
Sky Lounge
Embers Brewery

Executive Networking Mingle
$50

The ticket provides admission for (1) to the Executive Networking Mingle and includes appetizers and 1 drink ticket.


Meet and mingle with leading Executives, Scholars and Government Officials from across Canada.

Add a donation for Interior Women's Centre Society

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